2025 March 12   10:00

Prodigy Clean Energy and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on transportable nuclear power plants with Canadian funding

Prodigy Clean Energy and Lloyd’s Register (LR) announced a collaboration on March 11, 2025, at CERAWeek to complete the development of lifecycle requirements for Prodigy’s Transportable Nuclear Power Plants (TNPPs), targeting deployment in Canada by 2030, according to LR's release.

The project, partially funded by a CAD $2,750,000 Government of Canada award to Prodigy under the Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) Enabling Small Modular Reactor (SMRs) programme, will produce models for TNPP marine fabrication, marine transport, and centralized decommissioning, with the aim of starting power plant fabrication by the late 2020s.

Prodigy and LR expect the collaboration to demonstrate the manufacture, deployment, operation, and decommissioning of transportable and floating nuclear power plant technologies without significant changes to sovereign regulatory frameworks.

Prodigy is developing two TNPP variants—the Prodigy Microreactor Power Station TNPP™ and the SMR Marine Power Station TNPP™—capable of integrating various nuclear reactor sizes and types, with outputs customizable from 1 MWe to 1,000 MWe, suitable for high-heat applications across sectors like heavy industry, data centers, clean fuels, hydrogen generation, and grid decarbonization.

Unlike barges, these TNPPs are purpose-designed, marine-fabricated buildings containing all systems and components, reducing the need for additional land-based structures and enabling faster, more cost-competitive construction compared to traditional nuclear builds.

LR is supporting Prodigy by integrating best practices from maritime, nuclear, and offshore industries to ensure compliance with Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) requirements, targeting licensing and deployment within five to seven years.

Prodigy is collaborating with a multinational mining company on its first TNPP project to power a remote critical minerals cluster in Canada, with Phase II feasibility studies underway, including site data collection, a prototypical test program, and Indigenous community engagement.

The TNPPs are designed to replace diesel generation, providing carbon-free electricity and heat for up to 60 years, while supporting critical minerals value chains and economic development in isolated Indigenous communities.

Prodigy Clean Energy is a Canadian company based in Montreal, Prodigy Clean Energy specializes in transportable nuclear power plants, integrating microreactors and SMRs, and reported progress in collaboration with Westinghouse for the eVinci microreactor deployment by 2030.  

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services group headquartered in London, UK, LR, founded over 260 years ago, provides classification and compliance services for the maritime industry, recently expanding into nuclear technology support.

