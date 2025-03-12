Concordia Damen delivers CDS 4115 shallow draft river pusher to Girona S.A. in Paraguay

Paraguayan shipowner and operator Girona S.A. – Rio Sur Transporte y Logistica has taken delivery of a new vessel named Veronica V, designed and built by Dutch inland navigation shipyard Concordia Damen, on March 11, 2025, to enhance inland waterway transport in South America, according to the company's release.

The CDS 4115 Shallow Draft River Pusher, with 5,400 HP, will operate along the 2,695 km Paraguay River, addressing the challenges of low water levels during the dry season through its shallow draft design, which allows year-round navigation even when the draft drops to 6.0 feet.

The vessel measures 41 x 15.5 m, and in a push-barge configuration with 12 barges, the combination spans 281 m x 48 m, facilitating large-scale dry bulk cargo transport along the Paraguay-Paraná Rivers.

Concordia Damen has now delivered over 270 vessels, ranging from dry cargo vessels to tankers, pushers, and river cruisers, for clients in regions including Canada, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Paraguay.

Based in Werkendam, Netherlands, Concordia Damen specializes in designing and building inland waterway vessels, having delivered over 270 vessels since its founding in 1921.

Girona S.A. – Rio Sur Transporte y Logistica is a Paraguayan logistics and shipping company headquartered in Asunción, Girona S.A. The company operates along the Paraguay-Paraná waterway.