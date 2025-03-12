  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Cargo ship captain arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after North Sea collision

2025 March 12   11:30

accident

Cargo ship captain arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after North Sea collision

On March 10, 2025, at approximately 10:00 GMT, a collision occurred between the Portuguese-flagged cargo ship Solong and the US-registered tanker Stena Immaculate off the East Yorkshire coast, prompting a criminal investigation by Humberside Police.

The 59-year-old captain of Solong was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following the incident, which left one crew member missing and presumed dead after search and rescue operations concluded on Monday evening, as confirmed by Transport Minister Mike Kane.

Det Ch Supt Craig Nicholson of Humberside Police stated, “Humberside Police have taken primacy for the investigation of any potential criminal offences which arise from the collision between the two vessels. Following inquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision. This follows the conclusion of search operations by HM Coastguard for the missing crew member of the Solong. Our thoughts are with the family of the missing crew member, and I have appointed family liaison officers to make contact and provide support to the family.”

The Solong, owned by German firm Ernst Russ, continues to emit smoke while drifting in the Humber Estuary, accompanied by tug boats, though Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander noted that both vessels are expected to remain afloat and that Solong could be “towed away from the shore, and salvage operations can get under way.”

Ernst Russ confirmed the arrested man is the ship’s master, adding, “There are four empty containers that have previously contained the hazardous chemical and these containers will continue to be monitored,” addressing initial concerns about sodium cyanide.

Crowley, the maritime company managing Stena Immaculate, reported that the tanker, carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks, was struck while anchored off Hull, resulting in “multiple explosions” and an unknown quantity of jet fuel released into the North Sea.

HM Coastguard confirmed that 36 people were safely brought ashore, with all 23 American crew members of Stena Immaculate now in Grimsby, awaiting repatriation.

The Solong’s crew included Russians and Filipinos, according to Whitehall sources. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch are also involved, with the latter conducting a parallel preliminary assessment into the collision’s causes, to be led by the US and Portugal.

Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Ernst Russ Group is a shipping company managing a fleet of around 30 vessels, focusing on container ships and tankers, with a reported revenue of €112.8 million in 2023. 

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Crowley is a US-based maritime, logistics, and energy solutions provider founded in 1892, operating over 200 vessels and managing fuel transport for the US military.  

Stena Bulk (owner of Stena Immaculate) is a Swedish shipping company headquartered in Gothenburg, Stena Bulk operates a fleet of around 100 tankers worldwide, transporting crude oil and refined products, and is part of the Stena Sphere.

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 12

18:00

EnBW and Seaway7 start the installation of submarine cables for He Dreiht wind farm in North Sea

17:26

Odfjell’s Bow Olympus equipped with four 22-meter eSAILs for Atlantic crossing

17:16

Uzmar and AYK Energy partner for world’s first battery-methanol tug delivery in 2025

16:55

COSCO SHIPPING sets new record for biofuel bunkering between Fujian and Hong Kong

16:24

MV Solong and MV Stena Immaculate сollision triggers $100m-$300m insurance claims - Morningstar DBRS

15:59

TotalEnergies and European Energy initiate offshore wind farm surveys in Denmark

15:30

DP World Mundra launches first direct service to U.S. East Coast

14:55

ICTSI’s Matadi Gateway Terminal expands storage and parking in 2025

14:35

Turkon Line and Arkas Line launch vessel-sharing service at Nhava Sheva Port

13:44

Wison New Energies engages TMC Compressors for 1.2 mln tonnes FLNG project

12:30

HHLA’s CTA to establish 5G digital test field with €2.3 mln funding

11:10

Concordia Damen delivers CDS 4115 shallow draft river pusher to Girona S.A. in Paraguay

10:40

Metacon and Pherousa receive AiP for ammonia cracking technology

10:00

Prodigy Clean Energy and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on transportable nuclear power plants with Canadian funding

09:32

Port of Vancouver handles record 3.5 mln TEUs in 2024

2025 March 11

18:04

Maharashtra plans Yadhavan port operations by 2030

17:41

Bureau Veritas marks delivery of first dual-fuel methanol tanker ECOMAR GASCOGNE

17:22

Keppel completes acquisition of subsea cable specialist Global Marine Group

17:06

Berge Bulk completes world’s first Renk IFPS shaft generator retrofit

16:42

Triton International agrees to acquire Global Container International for $1 bln

16:15

U.S. container imports up 4.7% in February 2025

15:46

Second European Hydrogen Bank auction attracts 61 bids across 11 countries

15:34

Global Ports Holding signs 50-year lease to operate Greenock Cruise Port

14:47

Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Boreas arrives in the Netherlands

14:13

Boskalis awarded salvage contract for damaged tanker "Stena Immaculate"

13:24

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ HiMSEN-zero engine wins iF Design Award 2025

12:58

Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of three new vessels in one week

11:59

MAN 175D engines selected for new offshore support vessel bound for Canada

10:04

LR and Fugro sign agreement to streamline USV fleet certification and maintenance

09:35

Hanseatic Global Terminals acquires 60% stake in Le Havre’s CNMP LH Terminal