HHLA’s CTA to establish 5G digital test field with €2.3 mln funding

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA)’s Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) is set to receive funding to implement a 5G network as part of the “DigiTest” initiative from the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV), according to the company's release.

The PROCON-5G pilot project, with a funding volume of approximately €2.3 million, will establish a private 5G mobile network on the CTA site, operating as a digital testing ground to trial new application scenarios aimed at boosting logistics process efficiency.

The network, characterized by high operational performance and reliability, will facilitate real-time data transfer with fast response times and high bandwidths, supporting further automation of equipment and mobile maintenance.

The project, set to run until mid-2026, will see the network installed gradually over the coming months, with findings intended to benefit CTA’s development and other port logistics companies.

The PROCON-5G project is part of the broader “Digitale Testfelder in Häfen” initiative, supported by the BMDV through the German Bundestag, with TÜV Rheinland acting as the project sponsor.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is a major port logistics company operating container terminals and intermodal services, reporting €1.52 billion in revenue for 2023.

German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) oversees transport and digital infrastructure, funding projects like DigiTest to promote innovation in logistics and technology.