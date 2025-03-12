Wison New Energies engages TMC Compressors for 1.2 mln tonnes FLNG project

TMC Compressors has been selected to deliver a large capacity marine compressed air system for a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility being constructed by Wison New Energies for Malaysia-based Genting, with TMC acting as a subcontractor to China-based Jereh Offshore, according to the company's release.

The system will include six compressors for control air, instrument air, N2 feed air, and utility purposes, designed specifically for marine and offshore use with a focus on reliability, low energy consumption, and low operating expenses, though the contract value remains undisclosed.

The FLNG facility, with a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes LNG per annum, will be built at Wison New Energies’ shipyards in Nantong and ZhouShan, China, and is scheduled for transportation to Teluk Bintuni, West Papua, Indonesia, for final commissioning following a successful yard performance test.

TMC Compressors is a global leader in marine compressed air systems, serving over 2,000 vessels with a focus on energy-efficient solutions since its founding in 1997.

Based in Shanghai, China, Wison New Energies specializes in offshore engineering and FLNG construction, having delivered projects with a total capacity exceeding 3 million tonnes of LNG annually.

Jereh Offshore is a subsidiary of Jereh Group based in Yantai, China, Jereh Offshore provides engineering and service solutions for offshore industries, reporting a revenue of $1.8 billion in 2023.