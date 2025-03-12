ICTSI’s Matadi Gateway Terminal expands storage and parking in 2025

Matadi Gateway Terminal (MGT), operated by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, announced on 11 March 2025 several projects aimed at improving operational efficiency and customer service, according to ICTSI's release.

A key initiative includes constructing a 2.65-kilometer road connecting the Port of Matadi to the Kinkanda traffic circle via SEP Congo and RN14, comprising 906 meters of new road and the rehabilitation of 1,746 meters of existing infrastructure.

The first phase, covering a 1.75-kilometer stretch from Kinkanda traffic circle to Entrée SEP, was completed in June last year, with the second phase scheduled to begin in February 2025, extending from MGT to the RN14-SEP Congo entrance.

This road project aims to reduce container dwell times, streamline cargo deliveries for trucking companies, and alleviate congestion in western Matadi.

Additionally, MGT plans to expand its storage yard to accommodate growing cargo volumes, extend its parking area for clients and stakeholders, and build a new pedestrian walkway to enhance visitor safety.

These initiatives are intended to support operational improvements, create indirect jobs in Matadi, and ensure seamless trade connectivity within the DRC.

Matadi Gateway Terminal (MGT) is a key container terminal in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, handling over 200,000 TEUs annually at the Port of Matadi.

Headquartered in Manila, Philippines, ICTSI is a global port management company operating 32 terminals across 19 countries, with a reported throughput of 12 million TEUs in 2023.