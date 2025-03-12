  1. Home
2025 March 12   15:30

shipping

DP World Mundra launches first direct service to U.S. East Coast

DP World has introduced a first direct service from its Mundra terminal to the east coast of the United States, improving north-west India’s connectivity with the U.S. economy, effective from early this month with the first port call of the vessel M.V. MAERSK ATLANTA, according to India Shipping News.

The MECL service, branded to enhance trade links, includes port connectivity to Houston, Norfolk, Newark, Port Tangier Mediterranean, Salalah, Jebel Ali, Salalah, Charleston North, and Savannah, aiming to reduce transit times, boost bilateral trade, and support economic growth.

The service targets Indian industries such as handicrafts, ready-made garments, textiles, machinery components (OEMs), pharmaceuticals, and chemicals with demand from the U.S. East Coast.

The service leverages DP World’s global network and Mundra’s 632-meter quay, deep draft for large vessels, 50-acre container freight station, and dedicated rail connectivity, benefiting customers in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh with efficient cargo movement to international markets.

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, DP World is a global port operator managing over 82 maritime terminals across 40 countries, handling 70 million TEUs in 2023. 

