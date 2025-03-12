TotalEnergies and European Energy initiate offshore wind farm surveys in Denmark

  1. Home
European Energy and TotalEnergies have deployed three vessels to conduct seabed surveys for the planned 240 MW Jammerland Bugt offshore wind farm, located between Kerteminde on Funen and Kalundborg on Zealand, with operations commencing in 2025, according to European Energy's release.

The wind farm, expected to supply over 240,000 European households upon commissioning in 2029, will rely on geophysical data from these surveys to assess seabed shape, geological composition, and condition, informing the design of wind turbine foundations, cable routes, and other installations.

The vessels will operate from ports in Kerteminde and Nyborg on Funen until August, with results supporting further planning. The same vessels will also conduct surveys for the Lillebælt Syd wind farm, located between Sønderborg and Assens, starting in April.

Additional data will be gathered through drone flights from the coast.

The project, with an establishment permit granted in December 2024, anticipates construction starting in 2027, featuring 16 turbines each 256 m high with a 15 MW capacity, owned by TotalEnergies (85%) and European Energy (15%).

European Energy, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, develops renewable energy projects, managing a portfolio of over 1,000 MW across wind and solar installations.  

TotalEnergies, based in Paris, France, is a global energy company with a renewable energy capacity of 16 GW, including significant investments in offshore wind.

