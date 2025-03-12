Uzmar and AYK Energy partner for world’s first battery-methanol tug delivery in 2025

Marine battery manufacturer AYK Energy has been contracted to supply a 6MWh battery system for the world’s first battery-methanol tug, to be built by Turkish shipyard Uzmar for Svitzer, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2025, according to the company's release.

The tug, featuring Svitzer’s TRAnsverse tug design, will be deployed in Gothenburg, providing zero-emission services for a quarter of Svitzer’s operations in the Swedish port, and will operate over 90% of its tasks using its battery-electric powertrain, supported by dual-fuel methanol engines for backup and range extension.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 806 tonnes, the vessel will achieve speeds up to 14 knots and is designed to operate more efficiently than traditional internal combustion engine tugs.

The battery will be manufactured at AYK’s 5000 sqm facility in Zhuhai, China, opened in 2023, with a production capacity of 300MWH annually, expandable to 1GWH, amid rising demand for AYK’s batteries in maritime applications such as tugs, OSVs, superyachts, fishing vessels, workboats, and container vessels.

AYK Energy, headquartered in Andorra, is a marine battery manufacturer that opened its 5000 sqm automated plant in Zhuhai, China, in 2023, focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries for maritime applications.

Uzmar, based in Istanbul, Turkey, is a shipbuilding company specializing in tugs and workboats, with a history of delivering over 150 vessels to global clients.

Svitzer, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a global towage and marine services provider operating over 450 vessels.