  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Uzmar and AYK Energy partner for world’s first battery-methanol tug delivery in 2025

2025 March 12   17:16

shipbuilding

Uzmar and AYK Energy partner for world’s first battery-methanol tug delivery in 2025

Marine battery manufacturer AYK Energy has been contracted to supply a 6MWh battery system for the world’s first battery-methanol tug, to be built by Turkish shipyard Uzmar for Svitzer, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2025, according to the company's release.

The tug, featuring Svitzer’s TRAnsverse tug design, will be deployed in Gothenburg, providing zero-emission services for a quarter of Svitzer’s operations in the Swedish port, and will operate over 90% of its tasks using its battery-electric powertrain, supported by dual-fuel methanol engines for backup and range extension.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 806 tonnes, the vessel will achieve speeds up to 14 knots and is designed to operate more efficiently than traditional internal combustion engine tugs.

The battery will be manufactured at AYK’s 5000 sqm facility in Zhuhai, China, opened in 2023, with a production capacity of 300MWH annually, expandable to 1GWH, amid rising demand for AYK’s batteries in maritime applications such as tugs, OSVs, superyachts, fishing vessels, workboats, and container vessels.

AYK Energy, headquartered in Andorra, is a marine battery manufacturer that opened its 5000 sqm automated plant in Zhuhai, China, in 2023, focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries for maritime applications.  

Uzmar, based in Istanbul, Turkey, is a shipbuilding company specializing in tugs and workboats, with a history of delivering over 150 vessels to global clients.  

Svitzer, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a global towage and marine services provider operating over 450 vessels.

Topics:

methanol

Svitzer

shipbuilding

tugboats

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 12

18:00

EnBW and Seaway7 start the installation of submarine cables for He Dreiht wind farm in North Sea

17:26

Odfjell’s Bow Olympus equipped with four 22-meter eSAILs for Atlantic crossing

16:55

COSCO SHIPPING sets new record for biofuel bunkering between Fujian and Hong Kong

16:24

MV Solong and MV Stena Immaculate сollision triggers $100m-$300m insurance claims - Morningstar DBRS

15:59

TotalEnergies and European Energy initiate offshore wind farm surveys in Denmark

15:30

DP World Mundra launches first direct service to U.S. East Coast

14:55

ICTSI’s Matadi Gateway Terminal expands storage and parking in 2025

14:35

Turkon Line and Arkas Line launch vessel-sharing service at Nhava Sheva Port

13:44

Wison New Energies engages TMC Compressors for 1.2 mln tonnes FLNG project

12:30

HHLA’s CTA to establish 5G digital test field with €2.3 mln funding

11:30

Cargo ship captain arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after North Sea collision

11:10

Concordia Damen delivers CDS 4115 shallow draft river pusher to Girona S.A. in Paraguay

10:40

Metacon and Pherousa receive AiP for ammonia cracking technology

10:00

Prodigy Clean Energy and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on transportable nuclear power plants with Canadian funding

09:32

Port of Vancouver handles record 3.5 mln TEUs in 2024

2025 March 11

18:04

Maharashtra plans Yadhavan port operations by 2030

17:41

Bureau Veritas marks delivery of first dual-fuel methanol tanker ECOMAR GASCOGNE

17:22

Keppel completes acquisition of subsea cable specialist Global Marine Group

17:06

Berge Bulk completes world’s first Renk IFPS shaft generator retrofit

16:42

Triton International agrees to acquire Global Container International for $1 bln

16:15

U.S. container imports up 4.7% in February 2025

15:46

Second European Hydrogen Bank auction attracts 61 bids across 11 countries

15:34

Global Ports Holding signs 50-year lease to operate Greenock Cruise Port

14:47

Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Boreas arrives in the Netherlands

14:13

Boskalis awarded salvage contract for damaged tanker "Stena Immaculate"

13:24

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ HiMSEN-zero engine wins iF Design Award 2025

12:58

Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of three new vessels in one week

11:59

MAN 175D engines selected for new offshore support vessel bound for Canada

10:04

LR and Fugro sign agreement to streamline USV fleet certification and maintenance

09:35

Hanseatic Global Terminals acquires 60% stake in Le Havre’s CNMP LH Terminal