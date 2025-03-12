Odfjell’s Bow Olympus equipped with four 22-meter eSAILs for Atlantic crossing

Odfjell’s chemical tanker Bow Olympus, a 49k DWT vessel, departed EDR Antwerp Shipyard in Antwerpen, Belgium, equipped with four 22-meter eSAILs from bound4blue to test wind-assisted propulsion technology across the Atlantic toward Houston, according to the company's release.

The installation, tailored for tanker operations amidst cargo tank pipes and air draft constraints, was completed in two days through coordinated efforts between Odfjell, bound4blue, and the shipyard, following a two-step process that integrated sail foundations during drydocking.

The eSAILs, fully autonomous units that generate propulsive efficiency by dragging air across an aerodynamic profile, aim to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, building on Odfjell’s 53% carbon intensity reduction since 2008, equivalent to 21 zero-emission vessels.

Erik Hjortland, VP Technology at Odfjell, stated, “The five-year-old vessel has just embarked on what could be called her second maiden voyage—this time, crossing the Atlantic towards Houston with four eSAILs®. Each nautical mile will be thoroughly analyzed in real-time to document the energy-saving effects. The project answers to the core of our decarbonization strategy, and we are eager to see that our calculations and expectations are confirmed.” He added, “A major challenge we must address in a world where all sectors need renewable electricity, is that the entire process—from green power production to the ship’s propeller—results in an energy loss of around 80 percent, making it poor energy economics. Sails, on the other hand, harnesses wind power locally and directly, with a much lower energy loss—around 10 percent from sail to propeller. This allows the renewable wind energy to be used more efficiently directly on board the ship. It is an elegant use of resources and the main reason why I am so passionate about this solution. The learnings from Bow Olympus will catalyze further decisions as we continue to improve the environmental performance of our current vessels—while also preparing for the next generation of chemical tankers that will be with us till 2050 and beyond.”

David Ferrer, CTO at bound4blue, commented, “We worked closely with Odfjell to ensure that the eSAIL® system fully met the operational requirements of their vessel, delivering an efficient installation that integrates seamlessly with the ship’s existing configuration. Installing a WPS on a vessel like this can present challenges due to ATEX zones and air draft limitations. However, the mechanical simplicity of the eSAIL® technology provides an effective solution, enabling the use of non-EX-proof units. This not only reduces CAPEX but also streamlines the installation process...”

The crew, led by Captain Glenn Skjelbred, underwent tailored seminars to understand the sails’ impact on ship movements, joined by Odfjell’s technology team and bound4blue for real-time analysis.

The project aligns with regulatory frameworks like Fuel EU Maritime’s Wind Reward Factor, EU ETS, and CII ratings, with Odfjell planning to expand eSAIL installations across its fleet pending validation of results.

Odfjell, headquartered in Bergen, Norway, is a global shipping company specializing in the transportation and storage of chemicals and other specialty bulk liquids, operating a fleet of over 70 vessels.

Bound4blue, based in Cantabria, Spain, with offices in Barcelona and Singapore, develops wind-assisted propulsion systems, having installed its eSAIL technology on six ships since its founding in 2014.

EDR Antwerp Shipyard, located in Antwerp, Belgium, provides ship repair and maintenance services, known for handling complex retrofitting projects.