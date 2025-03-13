Nakilat starts construction of eight LNG carriers at Hanwha Ocean Shipyard

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) held a steel cutting ceremony on March 12, 2025, for eight new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers at the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Geoje Island, Republic of Korea, marking the start of construction for vessels integral to QatarEnergy’s historic LNG fleet expansion project, according to Nakilat's release.

Each of the eight LNG carriers, fully owned by Nakilat, has a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and will be chartered to QatarEnergy affiliates under long-term agreements, incorporating advanced technologies to meet global environmental standards.

The event, attended by senior officials from Nakilat, Hanwha Ocean, and international financial institutions, follows Nakilat’s February 2024 agreements with QatarEnergy to charter and operate 25 conventional-size LNG carriers, reinforcing its role in supporting Qatar’s LNG transportation strategy.

Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, stated, “We are proud to collaborate with QatarEnergy and Hanwha Ocean. The start of construction marks a significant milestone that reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting Qatar’s vision for LNG transportation through a world-class fleet.” He added, “These vessels incorporate the latest advanced technologies, ensuring enhanced operational efficiency and higher reliability while adhering to global environmental standards.”

Nakilat (Qatar Gas Transport Company), headquartered in Doha, Qatar, operates one of the world’s largest LNG fleets with 69 carriers and has a combined carrying capacity of over 9 million cubic meters, representing about 12% of the global LNG fleet.

Hanwha Ocean, based in Geoje, South Korea, , previously known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, specializes in constructing LNG carriers and has delivered over 200 such vessels since its inception.

QatarEnergy, located in Doha, Qatar, is a state-owned energy company aiming to increase its LNG production capacity to 142 million tons per annum by 2030 through projects like the North Field Expansion.