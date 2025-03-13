  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Nakilat starts construction of eight LNG carriers at Hanwha Ocean Shipyard

2025 March 13   08:46

shipbuilding

Nakilat starts construction of eight LNG carriers at Hanwha Ocean Shipyard

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) held a steel cutting ceremony on March 12, 2025, for eight new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers at the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Geoje Island, Republic of Korea, marking the start of construction for vessels integral to QatarEnergy’s historic LNG fleet expansion project, according to Nakilat's release.

Each of the eight LNG carriers, fully owned by Nakilat, has a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and will be chartered to QatarEnergy affiliates under long-term agreements, incorporating advanced technologies to meet global environmental standards.

The event, attended by senior officials from Nakilat, Hanwha Ocean, and international financial institutions, follows Nakilat’s February 2024 agreements with QatarEnergy to charter and operate 25 conventional-size LNG carriers, reinforcing its role in supporting Qatar’s LNG transportation strategy.

Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, stated, “We are proud to collaborate with QatarEnergy and Hanwha Ocean. The start of construction marks a significant milestone that reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting Qatar’s vision for LNG transportation through a world-class fleet.” He added, “These vessels incorporate the latest advanced technologies, ensuring enhanced operational efficiency and higher reliability while adhering to global environmental standards.”

Nakilat (Qatar Gas Transport Company), headquartered in Doha, Qatar, operates one of the world’s largest LNG fleets with 69 carriers and has a combined carrying capacity of over 9 million cubic meters, representing about 12% of the global LNG fleet.  

Hanwha Ocean, based in Geoje, South Korea, , previously known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, specializes in constructing LNG carriers and has delivered over 200 such vessels since its inception.  

QatarEnergy, located in Doha, Qatar, is a state-owned energy company aiming to increase its LNG production capacity to 142 million tons per annum by 2030 through projects like the North Field Expansion.

Topics:

LNG carrier

Hanwha Ocean

QatarEnergy

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 13

11:06

Yang Ming reports $6.94 bln revenue for 2024

10:35

DP World posts $20.0 bln revenue and $5.5 bln EBITDA for 2024

10:29

ZIM reports revenues of $8.43 billion for 2024

09:56

Sefine Shipyard contracts Techano Oceanlift for 150-tonnes crane on construction support vessel

2025 March 12

18:00

EnBW and Seaway7 start the installation of submarine cables for He Dreiht wind farm in North Sea

17:26

Odfjell’s Bow Olympus equipped with four 22-meter eSAILs for Atlantic crossing

17:16

Uzmar and AYK Energy partner for world’s first battery-methanol tug delivery in 2025

16:55

COSCO SHIPPING sets new record for biofuel bunkering between Fujian and Hong Kong

16:24

MV Solong and MV Stena Immaculate сollision triggers $100m-$300m insurance claims - Morningstar DBRS

15:59

TotalEnergies and European Energy initiate offshore wind farm surveys in Denmark

15:30

DP World Mundra launches first direct service to U.S. East Coast

14:55

ICTSI’s Matadi Gateway Terminal expands storage and parking in 2025

14:35

Turkon Line and Arkas Line launch vessel-sharing service at Nhava Sheva Port

13:44

Wison New Energies engages TMC Compressors for 1.2 mln tonnes FLNG project

12:30

HHLA’s CTA to establish 5G digital test field with €2.3 mln funding

11:30

Cargo ship captain arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after North Sea collision

11:10

Concordia Damen delivers CDS 4115 shallow draft river pusher to Girona S.A. in Paraguay

10:40

Metacon and Pherousa receive AiP for ammonia cracking technology

10:00

Prodigy Clean Energy and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on transportable nuclear power plants with Canadian funding

09:32

Port of Vancouver handles record 3.5 mln TEUs in 2024

2025 March 11

18:04

Maharashtra plans Yadhavan port operations by 2030

17:41

Bureau Veritas marks delivery of first dual-fuel methanol tanker ECOMAR GASCOGNE

17:22

Keppel completes acquisition of subsea cable specialist Global Marine Group

17:06

Berge Bulk completes world’s first Renk IFPS shaft generator retrofit

16:42

Triton International agrees to acquire Global Container International for $1 bln

16:15

U.S. container imports up 4.7% in February 2025

15:46

Second European Hydrogen Bank auction attracts 61 bids across 11 countries

15:34

Global Ports Holding signs 50-year lease to operate Greenock Cruise Port

14:47

Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Boreas arrives in the Netherlands

14:13

Boskalis awarded salvage contract for damaged tanker "Stena Immaculate"