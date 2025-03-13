Indian Government invests $23.8 bln to boost maritime sector

The Indian government has allocated $23.8 billion (₹2 trillion) for the maritime sector to expand shipbuilding capacity by 4 million Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) by 2047, aiming to position India among the top five shipbuilding nations, according to India Shipping News.

This initiative includes policy and skill development measures, supported by collaboration between central and state governments. The ministry has outlined a roadmap for sustainable shipping, which includes establishing the Bharat Container Shipping Line under the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and developing a Coastal Green Shipping Corridor starting with the Kandla-Tuticorin route.

Additionally, the Harbour Craft Green Transition Programme mandates that major ports tender for at least one green tug within the next three months to promote clean energy adoption.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is investing $11.9 million (₹100 crores) to enhance infrastructure on three National Waterways in Jammu & Kashmir, specifically the rivers Chenab, Jhelum, and Ravi, to improve inland water transport and connectivity in the region.

The government also aims to modernize port infrastructure, enhance connectivity with hinterlands, and foster a more efficient maritime ecosystem.

To drive innovation, the Sagarmala Startup and Innovation Initiative (S2I2) and Maritime Innovation Hubs (MIHs) will be launched, with the Sagarmala Digital Centre of Excellence, in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), focusing on digital transformation to improve efficiency and competitiveness in the sector.

The Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is set to commence commercial operations by April 2025, and India Ports Services Limited (IPSL) will be established as a national platform to provide end-to-end services across major ports, aiming to enhance port efficiency and attract foreign investment.

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI). headquartered in Mumbai, is India’s largest shipping company, operating a fleet of 59 vessels and managing the Bharat Container Shipping Line initiative as of 2025.

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), established in 1986 and based in Noida, oversees the development of India’s inland waterways, managing 111 national waterways, including recent projects in Jammu & Kashmir.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), founded in 1988 and headquartered in Pune, is a government R&D organization under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, collaborating on the Sagarmala Digital Centre of Excellence for maritime digitalization.