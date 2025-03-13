Port of Helsinki cargo turnover drops 0.1% in January-February 2025

The cargo turnover of the Port of Helsinki decreased by 0.1% in January-February 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year, totaling 2.23 million tonnes, according to data from the port administration.

Within this period, the handling of packaged cargo increased by 2.4% to 1.92 million tonnes, while the processing of bulk cargo declined by 30.1% to 172.7 thousand tonnes.

The container turnover for the port rose by 0.6% to 75.7 thousand TEU, and the handling of wheeled equipment dropped by 3% to 99.74 thousand units.

The number of vessel calls increased by 4.2% to 1,123 units, and passenger traffic on maritime lines grew by 3.7% to 1.1 million people.

Most goods transported through the Port of Helsinki consist of packaged cargo for Finland’s foreign trade, including items moved by trucks, trailers, and containers. The port’s cargo turnover for 2024 increased by 0.5% to 14 million tonnes.

Port of Helsinki, operated by the City of Helsinki since 2010, is the Port of Helsinki is Finland’s largest cargo and passenger port, handling over 14 million tonnes annually and serving as a key gateway for Baltic Sea trade.