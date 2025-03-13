Port of Shanghai sees 7% container growth in January-February 2025

The cargo turnover of the Port of Shanghai increased by 1% year-on-year in January-February 2025, exceeding 9.3 million tonnes, according to the port administration’s report.

The container turnover for the same period reached 8.9 million TEU, up 7%. In 2024, the port became the first globally to surpass 50 million TEU, with its overall cargo turnover rising by 3% to 580.5 million tonnes and container turnover increasing by 4.9% to 51.5 million TEU compared to 2023.

Port of Shanghai, managed by the Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) since 2005, is the world’s busiest container port, handling over 580.5 million tonnes annually as of 2024. The Port of Shanghai maintains direct maritime links with several Russian ports, including a container service operated by Aurora Line connecting Shanghai and St. Petersburg, a first voyage via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) from Arkhangelsk to Shanghai in 2023, and a new service launched by NewNew Shipping Line in 2024 linking Shanghai and Ningbo to Arkhangelsk via the NSR.