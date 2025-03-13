Baltic Hub receives final STS cranes for T3 terminal, boosting capacity to 4.5 mln TEUs

Baltic Hub Container Terminal Sp. z o.o. in Gdansk, Poland, received the final three of seven Ship-To-Shore (STS) cranes for its T3 terminal expansion project on March 12, 2025, completing the delivery of berth equipment.

The T3 terminal, set to be fully completed by late 2025, will expand Baltic Hub’s capacity by 1.5 million TEUs to 4.5 million TEUs annually.

The new STS cranes, measuring 96 meters high (140 meters with the boom raised), can extend 74 meters across vessels (26 containers wide) and lift up to 65 tons to a height of 55 meters.

These cranes were assembled before their 29,500-kilometer sea voyage from December 2024, with the first four delivered in October 2024 and currently undergoing testing with feeder vessels.

A test call of a deepsea vessel is scheduled for early April 2025. The T3 terminal will also feature 20 remotely operated automated rail-mounted gantry cranes (aRMGs), with 12 already assembled and four undergoing live testing.

The fully electric aRMGs, controlled remotely from an administrative building, aim to optimize container handling and improve operational safety while supporting sustainability through renewable electricity.

Jan Van Mossevelde, CEO of Baltic Hub, stated, “Together, these new STS cranes and our new semi-automated terminal setup will enable Baltic Hub to significantly enhance operational efficiency, safety and sustainability. The completion of the T3 terminal will not only support the growing demands of international trade but will also strengthen Poland’s role in the global logistics network.”

The T3 project, built on a 36-hectare artificial peninsula, includes a 717-meter-long and 17.5-meter-deep quay to handle the world’s largest container vessels.

Baltic Hub Container Terminal Sp. z o.o., rebranded from DCT Gdansk in 2022 and located in Gdansk, Poland, is the country’s largest container terminal, handling 2.24 million TEUs in 2024 with a target capacity of 4.5 million TEUs by late 2025. The terminal is owned by PSA International (40%), the Polish Development Fund (30%), and the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund (30%).

PSA International, headquartered in Singapore since its founding in 1847, is a global port operator managing over 60 ports worldwide.