  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Baltic Hub receives final STS cranes for T3 terminal, boosting capacity to 4.5 mln TEUs

2025 March 13   14:55

ports

Baltic Hub receives final STS cranes for T3 terminal, boosting capacity to 4.5 mln TEUs

Baltic Hub Container Terminal Sp. z o.o. in Gdansk, Poland, received the final three of seven Ship-To-Shore (STS) cranes for its T3 terminal expansion project on March 12, 2025, completing the delivery of berth equipment.

The T3 terminal, set to be fully completed by late 2025, will expand Baltic Hub’s capacity by 1.5 million TEUs to 4.5 million TEUs annually.

The new STS cranes, measuring 96 meters high (140 meters with the boom raised), can extend 74 meters across vessels (26 containers wide) and lift up to 65 tons to a height of 55 meters.

These cranes were assembled before their 29,500-kilometer sea voyage from December 2024, with the first four delivered in October 2024 and currently undergoing testing with feeder vessels.

A test call of a deepsea vessel is scheduled for early April 2025. The T3 terminal will also feature 20 remotely operated automated rail-mounted gantry cranes (aRMGs), with 12 already assembled and four undergoing live testing.

The fully electric aRMGs, controlled remotely from an administrative building, aim to optimize container handling and improve operational safety while supporting sustainability through renewable electricity.

Jan Van Mossevelde, CEO of Baltic Hub, stated, “Together, these new STS cranes and our new semi-automated terminal setup will enable Baltic Hub to significantly enhance operational efficiency, safety and sustainability. The completion of the T3 terminal will not only support the growing demands of international trade but will also strengthen Poland’s role in the global logistics network.”

The T3 project, built on a 36-hectare artificial peninsula, includes a 717-meter-long and 17.5-meter-deep quay to handle the world’s largest container vessels.

Baltic Hub Container Terminal Sp. z o.o., rebranded from DCT Gdansk in 2022 and located in Gdansk, Poland, is the country’s largest container terminal, handling 2.24 million TEUs in 2024 with a target capacity of 4.5 million TEUs by late 2025. The terminal is owned by PSA International (40%), the Polish Development Fund (30%), and the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund (30%). 

PSA International, headquartered in Singapore since its founding in 1847, is a global port operator managing over 60 ports worldwide.

Topics:

PSA

crane

Gdansk

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 13

18:00

Lloyd’s Register joins Amazon, Google in pledge to triple nuclear capacity by 2050 at CERAWeek

17:38

The Lifecycle Dilemma reveals 7% of shipping firms paid ransom in 12 months

17:16

Wärtsilä to supply engines for ADM Naviera Chaco’s tug vessels in Paraguay

16:03

WinGD confirms key results in full-load test of X-DF-A ammonia engine

15:44

Port of Gdańsk sees 24% profit increase to $66 million in 2024

15:23

World’s first green hydrogen shore power demonstrator unveiled at Port of Leith

14:35

BIMCO: Bulker newbuilding contracting falls 92% in early 2025

13:52

Port of Shanghai sees 7% container growth in January-February 2025

13:12

Port of Helsinki cargo turnover drops 0.1% in January-February 2025

13:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 10-14, 2025

12:41

Indian Government invests $23.8 bln to boost maritime sector

12:14

Panama Canal fees fall 15% in 2025 as capacity increases

11:51

BW Offshore sells FPSO BW Pioneer to Murphy Oil subsidiary for USD 125 mln

11:06

Yang Ming reports $6.94 bln revenue for 2024

10:35

DP World posts $20.0 bln revenue and $5.5 bln EBITDA for 2024

10:29

ZIM reports revenues of $8.43 billion for 2024

09:56

Sefine Shipyard contracts Techano Oceanlift for 150-tonnes crane on construction support vessel

08:46

Nakilat starts construction of eight LNG carriers at Hanwha Ocean Shipyard

2025 March 12

18:00

EnBW and Seaway7 start the installation of submarine cables for He Dreiht wind farm in North Sea

17:26

Odfjell’s Bow Olympus equipped with four 22-meter eSAILs for Atlantic crossing

17:16

Uzmar and AYK Energy partner for world’s first battery-methanol tug delivery in 2025

16:55

COSCO SHIPPING sets new record for biofuel bunkering between Fujian and Hong Kong

16:24

MV Solong and MV Stena Immaculate сollision triggers $100m-$300m insurance claims - Morningstar DBRS

15:59

TotalEnergies and European Energy initiate offshore wind farm surveys in Denmark

15:30

DP World Mundra launches first direct service to U.S. East Coast

14:55

ICTSI’s Matadi Gateway Terminal expands storage and parking in 2025

14:35

Turkon Line and Arkas Line launch vessel-sharing service at Nhava Sheva Port

13:44

Wison New Energies engages TMC Compressors for 1.2 mln tonnes FLNG project

12:30

HHLA’s CTA to establish 5G digital test field with €2.3 mln funding

11:30

Cargo ship captain arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after North Sea collision