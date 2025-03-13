Port of Gdańsk sees 24% profit increase to $66 million in 2024

The Port of Gdańsk reported a record net profit of approximately PLN 264 million in 2024, a 24% increase from PLN 51.7 million in 2023, driven by a 6% rise in sales revenues and a 3% reduction in sales costs, according to the company's release.

The port handled 77.4 million tonnes of cargo, serving 3,559 commercial seagoing vessels, a decrease of 43 vessels compared to 2023, with the average GT rising 1.6% to 25,025.

Cargo volumes excluding coal reached 69.5 million tonnes, up 2.8% or nearly 2 million tonnes from the previous year, while total cargo handling across Polish ports of primary importance was 136 million tonnes, or 126 million tonnes excluding coal, a 0.67% change from 2023.

Liquid fuels dominated at 40 million tonnes, accounting for 51% of total cargo, followed by general cargo at 30.2% with 23.4 million tonnes, including 21 million tonnes (2.25 million TEUs) handled by the Baltic Hub Container Terminal.

Coal handling was 7.8 million tonnes (10.2%), other bulk goods like aggregates or sulphur at 3.5 million tonnes (4.5%), and grain at 2.9 million tonnes (3.7%).

Liquid fuels increased by more than 1.8 million tonnes (nearly 5%), general cargo by 430,000 tonnes (almost 2%), containers by almost 10%, ore by 28,000 tonnes (11%), and ro-ro cargo by 3.6%.

Passenger numbers, including cruise ships and ferries, rose by 4.5%, with 60 cruise ships (up 18) and 293 ferries (down 6) calling at the port.

Arkadiusz Marchewka, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, stated, “Ports of primary importance to the national economy handled more than 136 million tonnes of cargo in 2024. Excluding coal, this is close to 126 million tonnes. Comparing these figures with those for 2023, we see that cargo handling is at the same level. The difference is literally 0.67%. Cargo handling in our ports is at a safe level, which allows us to further develop and increase our potential.”

Alan Aleksandrowicz, Vice-President of the Port of Gdańsk for Finance and Security, noted, “The financial position of ZMPG S.A. has to be assessed as very good. Liquidity has been maintained at a stable, reasonable level. Net sales profitability is estimated at the level of nearly 49%, also higher than in the previous year.”

Managed by the Port of Gdańsk Authority since 2007 and located in Gdańsk, Poland, the Port of Gdańsk is the country’s largest seaport, handling 81 million tonnes in 2023, with investments of PLN 1.3 billion in infrastructure since 2018.

Baltic Hub Container Terminal, rebranded from DCT Gdańsk in 2022 and based in Gdańsk, is the largest container terminal in the Baltic Sea, handling 2.24 million TEUs in 2024, with a target capacity of 4.5 million TEUs by late 2025.