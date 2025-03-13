  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Gdańsk sees 24% profit increase to $66 million in 2024

2025 March 13   15:44

ports

Port of Gdańsk sees 24% profit increase to $66 million in 2024

The Port of Gdańsk reported a record net profit of approximately PLN 264 million in 2024, a 24% increase from PLN 51.7 million in 2023, driven by a 6% rise in sales revenues and a 3% reduction in sales costs, according to the company's release.

The port handled 77.4 million tonnes of cargo, serving 3,559 commercial seagoing vessels, a decrease of 43 vessels compared to 2023, with the average GT rising 1.6% to 25,025.

Cargo volumes excluding coal reached 69.5 million tonnes, up 2.8% or nearly 2 million tonnes from the previous year, while total cargo handling across Polish ports of primary importance was 136 million tonnes, or 126 million tonnes excluding coal, a 0.67% change from 2023.

Liquid fuels dominated at 40 million tonnes, accounting for 51% of total cargo, followed by general cargo at 30.2% with 23.4 million tonnes, including 21 million tonnes (2.25 million TEUs) handled by the Baltic Hub Container Terminal.

Coal handling was 7.8 million tonnes (10.2%), other bulk goods like aggregates or sulphur at 3.5 million tonnes (4.5%), and grain at 2.9 million tonnes (3.7%).

Liquid fuels increased by more than 1.8 million tonnes (nearly 5%), general cargo by 430,000 tonnes (almost 2%), containers by almost 10%, ore by 28,000 tonnes (11%), and ro-ro cargo by 3.6%.

Passenger numbers, including cruise ships and ferries, rose by 4.5%, with 60 cruise ships (up 18) and 293 ferries (down 6) calling at the port.

Arkadiusz Marchewka, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, stated, “Ports of primary importance to the national economy handled more than 136 million tonnes of cargo in 2024. Excluding coal, this is close to 126 million tonnes. Comparing these figures with those for 2023, we see that cargo handling is at the same level. The difference is literally 0.67%. Cargo handling in our ports is at a safe level, which allows us to further develop and increase our potential.”

Alan Aleksandrowicz, Vice-President of the Port of Gdańsk for Finance and Security, noted, “The financial position of ZMPG S.A. has to be assessed as very good. Liquidity has been maintained at a stable, reasonable level. Net sales profitability is estimated at the level of nearly 49%, also higher than in the previous year.”

Managed by the Port of Gdańsk Authority since 2007 and located in Gdańsk, Poland, the Port of Gdańsk is the country’s largest seaport, handling 81 million tonnes in 2023, with investments of PLN 1.3 billion in infrastructure since 2018.  

Baltic Hub Container Terminal, rebranded from DCT Gdańsk in 2022 and based in Gdańsk, is the largest container terminal in the Baltic Sea, handling 2.24 million TEUs in 2024, with a target capacity of 4.5 million TEUs by late 2025. 

Topics:

Gdansk

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 13

18:00

Lloyd’s Register joins Amazon, Google in pledge to triple nuclear capacity by 2050 at CERAWeek

17:38

The Lifecycle Dilemma reveals 7% of shipping firms paid ransom in 12 months

17:16

Wärtsilä to supply engines for ADM Naviera Chaco’s tug vessels in Paraguay

16:03

WinGD confirms key results in full-load test of X-DF-A ammonia engine

15:23

World’s first green hydrogen shore power demonstrator unveiled at Port of Leith

14:55

Baltic Hub receives final STS cranes for T3 terminal, boosting capacity to 4.5 mln TEUs

14:35

BIMCO: Bulker newbuilding contracting falls 92% in early 2025

13:52

Port of Shanghai sees 7% container growth in January-February 2025

13:12

Port of Helsinki cargo turnover drops 0.1% in January-February 2025

13:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 10-14, 2025

12:41

Indian Government invests $23.8 bln to boost maritime sector

12:14

Panama Canal fees fall 15% in 2025 as capacity increases

11:51

BW Offshore sells FPSO BW Pioneer to Murphy Oil subsidiary for USD 125 mln

11:06

Yang Ming reports $6.94 bln revenue for 2024

10:35

DP World posts $20.0 bln revenue and $5.5 bln EBITDA for 2024

10:29

ZIM reports revenues of $8.43 billion for 2024

09:56

Sefine Shipyard contracts Techano Oceanlift for 150-tonnes crane on construction support vessel

08:46

Nakilat starts construction of eight LNG carriers at Hanwha Ocean Shipyard

2025 March 12

18:00

EnBW and Seaway7 start the installation of submarine cables for He Dreiht wind farm in North Sea

17:26

Odfjell’s Bow Olympus equipped with four 22-meter eSAILs for Atlantic crossing

17:16

Uzmar and AYK Energy partner for world’s first battery-methanol tug delivery in 2025

16:55

COSCO SHIPPING sets new record for biofuel bunkering between Fujian and Hong Kong

16:24

MV Solong and MV Stena Immaculate сollision triggers $100m-$300m insurance claims - Morningstar DBRS

15:59

TotalEnergies and European Energy initiate offshore wind farm surveys in Denmark

15:30

DP World Mundra launches first direct service to U.S. East Coast

14:55

ICTSI’s Matadi Gateway Terminal expands storage and parking in 2025

14:35

Turkon Line and Arkas Line launch vessel-sharing service at Nhava Sheva Port

13:44

Wison New Energies engages TMC Compressors for 1.2 mln tonnes FLNG project

12:30

HHLA’s CTA to establish 5G digital test field with €2.3 mln funding

11:30

Cargo ship captain arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after North Sea collision