Wärtsilä to supply engines for ADM Naviera Chaco’s tug vessels in Paraguay

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply replacement engines for two inland waterway tug pusher vessels, the Decatur Lady and the Tendota, owned by ADM Naviera Chaco (ADM), operating on Paraguayan rivers, according to the company's release.

The vessel modifications and new engine installations will take place in Asuncion, with orders booked by Wärtsilä in Q2 and Q4 2024. Each vessel will be refitted with three Wärtsilä 20 engines, which were delivered to the shipyard earlier this year.

The new engines aim to reduce environmental impact and increase efficiency, supporting ADM’s target to reduce emissions by 25 percent by 2035.

ADM operates a transportation and logistics network that includes 2,500 barges and more than 160 boats.

Wärtsilä Corporation. founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, is a global technology company with 18,300 employees, reporting 2024 net sales of €6.4 billion, focusing on sustainable marine and energy solutions.

ADM Naviera Chaco S.R.L., a subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) established in 2010 and based in Asuncion, Paraguay, operates a fleet of 160 boats and 2,500 barges, specializing in inland waterway logistics in South America.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1902, is a global agribusiness leader with 41,000 employees, generating $91 billion in 2024 revenue, and focusing on low-carbon intensity feedstocks.