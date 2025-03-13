  1. Home
  3. Lloyd’s Register joins Amazon, Google in pledge to triple nuclear capacity by 2050 at CERAWeek

2025 March 13   18:00

alternative fuels

Lloyd’s Register joins Amazon, Google in pledge to triple nuclear capacity by 2050 at CERAWeek

At CERAWeek 2025 in Houston, Lloyd’s Register (LR) joined a cross-industry group of large energy users, including Amazon, Google, Dow, Occidental, Allseas, OSGE, and IHI, in signing a pledge to support the goal of at least tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050, according to LR's release.

The group aligns with 14 major global banks, 140 nuclear industry companies, and 31 countries backing the initiative, marking the first time major businesses outside the nuclear sector have publicly supported a concerted expansion of nuclear power to address rising global energy demand.

Facilitated by the World Nuclear Association, the pledge reflects the companies’ recognition of nuclear energy’s role in providing clean, firm, and abundant energy for growth, energy resiliency, and security, while advocating for government support and equal access to finance for nuclear projects.

The pledge anticipates further support in the coming months from industries such as maritime, aviation, and oil and gas, noting nuclear’s potential to extend beyond traditional grid electricity to support electrification, industrial processes, and sectors like technology and oil and gas.

Mark Tipping, LR’s Global Offshore Power To X Director, who leads on nuclear technology, stated, “Recognising that maritime is responsible for 3% of the world’s CO2 emissions, it is difficult to see the industry’s 2050 ambitions being met without nuclear as one of the energy sources. LR is proud to support this pledge, which aims to increase global nuclear capacity to support a sustainable future.”

Sama Bilbao y Leon, Director General of World Nuclear Association, which led the initiative, said, “The unprecedented support announced today by some of the world’s most influential companies to at least triple global nuclear capacity by 2050 sends a clear signal to accelerate policy, finance and regulatory changes that enable the rapid expansion of nuclear power. The global shift towards more nuclear highlights this is the only way we’ll deliver the abundant firm clean energy required to power growth and innovation in technology, a host of other industries and the entire economy.”

Lloyd’s Register (LR), established in 1760 and headquartered in London, is a global professional services company specializing in engineering and technology, with a focus on maritime classification, employing over 6,000 people across 78 countries.  

World Nuclear Association, founded in 2001 and based in London, represents the global nuclear industry, with over 180 member companies, advocating for nuclear energy’s role in sustainable development.  

