2025 March 14   08:40

ABS grants Type Approval for Hanwha Systems’ SecuAider® under IACS UR E27 cyber resilience standards

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued a Type Approval for IACS UR E27 cyber resilience requirements to Hanwha Systems for its cybersecurity solution, SecuAider®, according to ABS's release.

Hanwha Systems’ SecuAider® is a software solution that offers protection to a vessel’s data and networks from advanced cyberattacks, such as ransomware and malware.

The ABS E27 certification is part of the ABS Cyber Resilience Program, which evaluates a range of digitally enabled systems and equipment, assessing security controls implemented at the design, construction, commissioning, and operational life of a vessel to support the vessel owner’s cyber resilience program.

“Our cyber evaluations support equipment vendors by evaluating compliance with IACS and ABS Cyber Resilience requirements. We look forward to continuing our work with Hanwha Systems where together we are helping owners and operators assess digital vulnerabilities in maritime computer systems,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering.

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a leading classification society that provides certification and standards for maritime safety and environmental performance, headquartered in Houston, Texas. 

Hanwha Systems is a South Korean defense and technology company under the Hanwha Group, specializing in aerospace, defense systems, and cybersecurity solutions, with its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.  

IACS (International Association of Classification Societies) is a global organization representing major classification societies, including ABS, that develops unified requirements for ship safety and cybersecurity, based in London, United Kingdom.

Hanwha Ocean

digitalisation

ABS

