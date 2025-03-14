  1. Home
2025 March 14   09:28

shipbuilding

EPS and DHE partner to develop HP Compressor for LNG-fueled 18,000 TEU vessel at NTS Shipyard

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and DongHwa Entec (DHE) have announced their collaboration on the development and installation of a High-Pressure (HP) Compressor for an 18,000 TEU LNG-fueled containership under construction at China’s NTS Shipyard, according to the company's release.

This initiative focuses on advancing LNG fuel gas supply systems to enhance sustainability in the maritime sector.

The collaboration optimizes the utilization of Boil-Off Gas (BOG) to improve fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact, aligning with EPS’ commitment to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

With the HP Compressor integrated, the vessel will channel BOG directly into the main engine, minimizing emissions and increasing fuel efficiency, contributing to decarbonization efforts in shipping operations. For DHE, the project marks a milestone in LNG fuel technology development.

DHE, a specialist in gas fuel supply systems, cargo handling systems (CHS), and gaseous process solutions, will expand its affiliate DongHwa Pneutec’s product range from Low-Pressure (LP) Compressors to include HP Compressors, extending its expertise in advanced LNG technologies.

Eastern Pacific Shipping, headquartered in Singapore, manages a fleet of over 200 vessels.  

DongHwa Entec, a South Korean company established in 1980, specializes in marine engineering solutions, including heat exchangers and gas fuel supply systems.  

NTS Shipyard (New Times Shipbuilding), located in Jiangsu, China, is a major shipyard.

