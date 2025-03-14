  1. Home
2025 March 14   10:54

shipbuilding

Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Aqua from Fincantieri

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has taken delivery of Norwegian Aqua, the 20th ship in its fleet and the first in the next-generation Prima Plus Class, at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, according to the company's release.

The delivery ceremony occurred on March 13, 2025, with Norwegian Aqua measuring 1,056 feet in length and 156,300 gross tons, accommodating 3,571 guests at double occupancy.

Concurrently, NCL marked a construction milestone with the float out of Norwegian Luna, signifying the completion of the ship’s external work and its first contact with water; Norwegian Luna will move to the floating dock for interior construction ahead of its launch in spring 2026.

"Norwegian Aqua is more than just a ship—it’s a commitment to our guests that we will continue to push boundaries and deliver MORE at sea," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "From thrilling attractions like the Aqua Slidecoaster to the debut of Sukhothai, our first Thai specialty restaurant, Norwegian Aqua is designed to create unforgettable moments for the whole family while cruising to the Caribbean, Bermuda and our private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, where we remain focused and excited about investing in the guest experience.”

Norwegian Aqua, 10 percent larger than its predecessors Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, offers expanded space and introduces features including the Aqua Slidecoaster, Aqua Game Zone, and Glow Court, alongside dining options like Sukhothai and Indulge Food Hall’s new Planterie.

Norwegian Aqua will begin service with inaugural European sailings, followed by a transatlantic journey from Southampton, United Kingdom, on March 28, 2025, arriving in the U.S. on April 4, 2025, for events in Boston and New York City, with a christening in Miami on April 13, 2025.

The ship will operate from Miami, Port Canaveral, and New York City, offering Caribbean and Bermuda itineraries.

Norwegian Cruise Line, headquartered in Miami, Florida, operates a fleet of 20 ships and is known for its "Freestyle Cruising" concept, with Norwegian Aqua marking its latest expansion in the Prima Plus Class. 

Fincantieri, an Italian shipbuilding company based in Trieste, is a global leader in constructing cruise ships.  

Great Stirrup Cay is a private island in the Bahamas owned by NCL, serves as a key destination for its cruise itineraries, enhancing guest experiences with its beaches and facilities.

