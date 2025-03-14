MOL, Namura Shipbuilding, and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secure ClassNK AiP for large ammonia-powered carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. announced today that their jointly developed large-size ammonia-powered ammonia carrier has received approval in principle (AiP) from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), according to MOL's release.

The project, initiated in 2021, targets the growing demand for ammonia as a zero-carbon fuel and hydrogen carrier, with the vessel featuring larger cargo tanks than very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) to enable low-emission transport and higher capacity.

The design also complies with restrictions for entry into major Japanese power plants while maintaining compatibility with existing VLGC specifications for loading and discharging.

ClassNK reviewed the basic plans and results of the hazard identification study (HAZID), prioritizing safety concerns related to ammonia toxicity and implementing sufficient countermeasures.

The MOL Group aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, aligning with its BLUE ACTION 2035 and MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2, and plans to contribute to a decarbonized society as a clean energy infrastructure provider.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global shipping company with a fleet of over 800 vessels, focusing on sustainable maritime solutions and aiming for net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

Namura Shipbuilding, based in Osaka, Japan, is a key shipbuilding firm known for constructing specialized vessels, including gas carriers, and has collaborated with MOL on innovative designs.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries based in Yokohama, Japan, specializes in marine engineering and has been involved in developing ammonia-fueled vessel technologies.