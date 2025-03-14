  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. China Shipowners' Association opposes U.S. proposal for port entry fees on Chinese-built vessels

2025 March 14   12:26

shipbuilding

China Shipowners' Association opposes U.S. proposal for port entry fees on Chinese-built vessels

The China Shipowners' Association (CSA) has opposed a U.S. proposal to impose significant port entry fees on ocean cargo carriers that own or have ordered vessels from China, citing violations of international rules and U.S. laws, according to a statement reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

The proposal, part of a draft executive order seen by Reuters, aims to fund an American shipbuilding revival under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

CSA’s members, including China’s COSCO Shipping, are expected to be heavily impacted, with the U.S. trade representative’s investigation highlighting China’s growing dominance in global shipping.

In a comment filed on the USTR site, CSA labeled the actions discriminatory, alleging breaches of World Trade Organization rules, WTO dispute settlement rulings, the 2003 Sino-U.S. Maritime Agreement, and various U.S. laws, including the Administrative Procedure Act and the Export Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Global shipping executives have warned that the proposal could result in $30 billion in annual costs to American consumers and double the cost of shipping U.S. exports, potentially disrupting supply chains.

The China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry and China’s foreign ministry have also expressed opposition, with the latter stating this week that the move would not revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry and that China would take steps to protect its rights.

China Shipowners' Association (CSA), based in Beijing, represents over 300 Chinese shipping companies and advocates for the interests of the Chinese maritime industry in global trade disputes.  

COSCO Shipping, headquartered in Shanghai, China, is a major state-owned shipping company with a fleet of over 1,300 vessels, playing a key role in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.  

U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), located in Washington, D.C., is a federal agency responsible for developing and coordinating U.S. trade policy, currently leading investigations into China’s shipping dominance.

Topics:

shipbuilding

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 14

12:59

Brazilian tanker collides with Navy patrol boats at Santos Port

11:13

MOL, Namura Shipbuilding, and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secure ClassNK AiP for large ammonia-powered carrier

10:54

Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Aqua from Fincantieri

09:28

EPS and DHE partner to develop HP Compressor for LNG-fueled 18,000 TEU vessel at NTS Shipyard

08:40

ABS grants Type Approval for Hanwha Systems’ SecuAider® under IACS UR E27 cyber resilience standards

2025 March 13

18:00

Lloyd’s Register joins Amazon, Google in pledge to triple nuclear capacity by 2050 at CERAWeek

17:38

The Lifecycle Dilemma reveals 7% of shipping firms paid ransom in 12 months

17:16

Wärtsilä to supply engines for ADM Naviera Chaco’s tug vessels in Paraguay

16:03

WinGD confirms key results in full-load test of X-DF-A ammonia engine

15:44

Port of Gdańsk sees 24% profit increase to $66 million in 2024

15:23

World’s first green hydrogen shore power demonstrator unveiled at Port of Leith

14:55

Baltic Hub receives final STS cranes for T3 terminal, boosting capacity to 4.5 mln TEUs

14:35

BIMCO: Bulker newbuilding contracting falls 92% in early 2025

13:52

Port of Shanghai sees 7% container growth in January-February 2025

13:12

Port of Helsinki cargo turnover drops 0.1% in January-February 2025

13:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 10-14, 2025

12:41

Indian Government invests $23.8 bln to boost maritime sector

12:14

Panama Canal fees fall 15% in 2025 as capacity increases

11:51

BW Offshore sells FPSO BW Pioneer to Murphy Oil subsidiary for USD 125 mln

11:06

Yang Ming reports $6.94 bln revenue for 2024

10:35

DP World posts $20.0 bln revenue and $5.5 bln EBITDA for 2024

10:29

ZIM reports revenues of $8.43 billion for 2024

09:56

Sefine Shipyard contracts Techano Oceanlift for 150-tonnes crane on construction support vessel

08:46

Nakilat starts construction of eight LNG carriers at Hanwha Ocean Shipyard

2025 March 12

18:00

EnBW and Seaway7 start the installation of submarine cables for He Dreiht wind farm in North Sea

17:26

Odfjell’s Bow Olympus equipped with four 22-meter eSAILs for Atlantic crossing

17:16

Uzmar and AYK Energy partner for world’s first battery-methanol tug delivery in 2025

16:55

COSCO SHIPPING sets new record for biofuel bunkering between Fujian and Hong Kong

16:24

MV Solong and MV Stena Immaculate сollision triggers $100m-$300m insurance claims - Morningstar DBRS

15:59

TotalEnergies and European Energy initiate offshore wind farm surveys in Denmark