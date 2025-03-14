  1. Home
2025 March 14   14:40

shipbuilding

AAL Shipping names fifth Super B-Class vessel AAL Dubai at Guangzhou ceremony

AAL Shipping (AAL) conducted a formal naming ceremony for its fifth Super B-Class vessel, the ‘AAL Dubai’, on March 12, 2025, at the CSSC Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard in Guangzhou, China, in the presence of dignitaries from the local multipurpose project (MPP) supply chain, according to the company's release.

The 32,000 dwt methanol-ready multipurpose heavy lift vessel, designed to transport heavy lift project equipment, breakbulk, and dry bulk with a combined lifting capacity of 700 tonnes, commemorates AAL’s 30th anniversary and strengthens its third-generation newbuilding fleet.

Named after a key Middle East project cargo hub where AAL has maintained a regional office since 2015, the naming follows the recent Breakbulk Middle East exhibition in Dubai, where infrastructure and energy projects were discussed.

“The Middle East market is going from strength to strength for the project sector, last year enjoying unprecedented levels of capital expenditure across all industries,” said Liew Teck Liong, Chief Financial Officer at AAL. “In 2024 alone, a record-breaking USD264 billion worth of contracts were awarded – a 6.5% increase from the previous year. Naming one of our new Super B-Class vessels after Dubai underscores our dedication to the region, aligning with both the 10th anniversary of our Dubai office and the 30th anniversary of the company.”

The AAL Dubai will begin its maiden voyage, joining sister vessels ‘AAL Limassol’, ‘AAL Hamburg’, ‘AAL Houston’, and ‘AAL Antwerp’ to serve project cargo customers across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

AAL plans to take delivery of the ‘AAL Dammam’ later this year, followed by the ‘AAL Newcastle’ and ‘AAL Mumbai’, which will feature an increased maximum heavy lift capability of 800 tonnes.

AAL Shipping, headquartered in Singapore, is a leading project heavy lift carrier specializing in multipurpose cargo transportation, with a fleet expansion including the methanol-ready AAL Dubai. 

CSSC Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard, based in Guangzhou, China, is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.  

Schoeller Holdings, a German-based company and parent organization of AAL Shipping, focuses on industrial and shipping investments, supporting the development of the Super B-Class vessels.

