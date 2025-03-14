OOIL reports 2024 profit of US$2.58 bln

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL) announced its 2024 full year results on March 13, 2025, reporting a profit attributable to equity holders of US$2,577.4 million, up from US$1,367.9 million in 2023, according to the company's release.

The company recorded group revenue of US$10,702 million, group EBIT of US$2,635 million, group EBITDA of US$3,536 million, and operating cash flow of US$3,212 million.

Liner liftings grew to 7.6 million TEUs, with the Container Transport and Logistics business reporting an EBIT of US$2,666 million and an EBIT margin of 25%.

The board recommended a final dividend of US$1.32 per ordinary share, representing approximately 50% of the profit attributable to equity holders, totaling US$1,288 million.

Earnings per ordinary share rose to US$3.90 in 2024 from US$2.07 in 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, OOIL maintained net cash of US$6.5 billion, cash and bank balances of US$7.9 billion, and a net cash to equity ratio of 0.49:1.

In 2024, OOIL took delivery of six 24,188 TEU and one 16,828 TEU self-owned new container ships, and chartered six 13,000 TEU vessels for operation starting in 2026.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL), based in Hong Kong, is a container shipping and logistics company operating under the OOCL brand, with a fleet expansion including 24,188 TEU vessels as part of its 2024 strategy.