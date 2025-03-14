  1. Home
2025 March 14   16:24

shipbuilding

Peter Döhle expands order to five 8,400 TEU LNG dual-fuel ships with GSI

Peter Döhle Schiffahrts has expanded its contract with CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) to include five 8,400 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships, following the exercise of two optional units in addition to the initial three firm orders reported by MB Shipbrokers in January.

The unit price for each vessel is estimated between US$120 million and US$125 million, with a total contract value exceeding US$600 million (approximately RMB 4.4 billion), and deliveries scheduled between 2027 and 2028.

The Hamburg-based company, founded in 1956 and operating a fleet of 307 container ships (300 to 14,000 TEU) and 38 bulk carriers, had previously ordered four 14,000 TEU methanol-ready container ships from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in June 2024 at US$150 million each, marking its first Chinese shipyard order in nine years after ordering two 3,830 TEU ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in July 2015.

Peter Döhle Schiffahrts, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is a family-owned shipping company founded in 1956, managing a fleet of over 300 container ships and bulk carriers with a focus on innovative vessel designs.  

CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation based in Guangzhou, China, is a major shipbuilder specializing in LNG dual-fuel and methanol-ready vessels, with a history dating back to 1914.  

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, located in Shanghai, China, and part of CSSC, is a leading shipyard known for constructing large container ships.

