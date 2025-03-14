  1. Home
2025 March 14   17:14

shipbuilding

Kongsberg Maritime secures contract for two subsea construction vessels with Olympic Group

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with Olympic Group to design and equip two multipurpose subsea construction vessels, designated as UT7623 Sustainable Energy Vessels (SEVs), which will be methanol-ready and feature battery hybrid technology, according to the company's release.

The vessels, marking the first references for Kongsberg Maritime’s latest subsea construction designs, incorporate a technology package including rim-drive electric azimuth propulsion, retractable azimuth bow thrusters, switchboards, thruster drives, hybrid battery power, an integrated bridge system, automation and control systems, dynamic positioning, tank sounding, mooring winches, and an overhead ROV launch and recovery system (LARS).

Construction will take place at the CMHI shipyard in Shenzhen, China, with delivery scheduled for the summer of 2027, and the vessels will operate in the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors.

“At Olympic, we have always been at the forefront of innovation, setting new standards for sustainable offshore operations. The UT7623 SEV vessels build on our long-standing experience in renewable energy and oil and gas, offering unmatched flexibility and efficiency. With Kongsberg Maritime’s cutting-edge technology, we are once again delivering vessels that lead the industry forward,” said Stig Remøy, CEO & President of Olympic.

Per Kristian Furø, Sales Director at Kongsberg Maritime, added, “We are excited to deliver the UT7623 SEV vessels to Olympic. These vessels represent the latest offering from our extensive ship design portfolio. They are methanol-ready dual fuel, and have a fully electric propulsion system, setting new benchmarks in the industry for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. They are vessels that not only meet but exceed the demands of modern offshore operations and will do so with extremely low fuel consumption.”

Kongsberg Maritime, a Norwegian technology company based in Kongsberg, is a global leader in maritime systems, equipping over 30,000 vessels worldwide with solutions for positioning, navigation, and automation. 

Olympic Group, headquartered in Fosnavåg, Norway, is a major offshore service provider focused on sustainable maritime operations, having taken delivery of two methanol-ready offshore wind construction service operation vessels in 2024.  

China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI), based in Shenzhen, China, is a prominent shipyard under China Merchants Group, known for constructing advanced vessels.

