2025 March 15   09:51

shipbuilding

A new generation of 24,000teu LNG powered container ship for CMA CGM completed sea trials

CSSC says that on March 8, the first ship of the world's largest 24,000TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel powered container ship built by Hudong-Zhonghua, a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), successfully completed sea trials.

The ship is the first of four 24,000TEU dual-fuel powered container ships ordered by the French CMA CGM Group at Hudong-Zhonghua. It is also an upgraded and optimized container ship of the world's first 23,000TEU dual-fuel powered container ship completed and delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua in September 2020. 

The ship is 399 meters long and can carry 23,872 containers at a time, including 2,200 standard refrigerated containers. The maximum number of stacking layers is 24, equivalent to the height of a 22-story building. This vessel stands as a new generation of maritime “green giant” and “cargo king”, CSSC said.

During the sea trial, the ship encountered strong winds of level 9 or above. The sea trial leadership team paid close attention to the strong wind path, adjusted the inspection items in time, formulated a test plan in hours, implemented the shipowner's ship inspection project allocation system, coordinated resources to the greatest extent, and gave priority to completing the main engine fuel, speed measurement, anchoring, hull performance tests, and efficiently completed gas-related tests and unmanned cabins. All projects passed at one time, and important performance indicators and equipment operation met relevant technical requirements and standards, which were highly praised by the shipowner's ship inspection.

