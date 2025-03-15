Greece to acquire four new submarines and build up to six large patrol boats or corvettes

Greece plans to spend over 25 billion euros on arms procurements by 2036, including new submarines, drones, satellites, and fighter jets. The 12-year plan will be submitted to parliament in the coming weeks, Reuters reported citing three officials with knowledge of the matter.

The move is part of a broader effort to modernize Greece’s defense forces following years of austerity measures during the country’s 2009-2018 financial crisis. The plan also aims to counter growing security concerns in the eastern Mediterranean, where tensions with Turkey remain high over maritime borders, airspace, and energy resources.

Greece’s major arms procurement plan

According to sources involved in drafting the plan, Greece will acquire four new submarines, advanced air, sea, and underwater drones, and a communication satellite. The country will also purchase 20 F-35 fighter jets from the United States, with an option to buy 20 more in the future.

In addition to new acquisitions, Greece will upgrade its aging fleet of F-16 fighter jets to the advanced “Viper” model. The navy’s four German-made MEKO 200 frigates will also undergo modernization. Furthermore, up to six large patrol boats or corvettes will be constructed in Greek shipyards, according to a senior official familiar with the matter.

A significant portion of the defense budget will fund the development of a new anti-aircraft and anti-drone defense system, known as “Achilles Shield.” Greece is also proceeding with previously announced plans to purchase a long-range rocket artillery system capable of striking targets up to 300 kilometers away.

These systems will be strategically positioned along Greece’s northeastern border with Turkey and across the Aegean islands.

Greece’s growing defense commitments

Greece, a member of the European Union and NATO, already spends about 3% of its GDP on defense, nearly double the EU average.