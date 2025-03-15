  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Greece to acquire four new submarines and build up to six large patrol boats or corvettes

2025 March 15   10:56

Greece to acquire four new submarines and build up to six large patrol boats or corvettes

Greece plans to spend over 25 billion euros on arms procurements by 2036, including new submarines, drones, satellites, and fighter jets. The 12-year plan will be submitted to parliament in the coming weeks, Reuters reported citing three officials with knowledge of the matter.

The move is part of a broader effort to modernize Greece’s defense forces following years of austerity measures during the country’s 2009-2018 financial crisis. The plan also aims to counter growing security concerns in the eastern Mediterranean, where tensions with Turkey remain high over maritime borders, airspace, and energy resources.

Greece’s major arms procurement plan
According to sources involved in drafting the plan, Greece will acquire four new submarines, advanced air, sea, and underwater drones, and a communication satellite. The country will also purchase 20 F-35 fighter jets from the United States, with an option to buy 20 more in the future.

In addition to new acquisitions, Greece will upgrade its aging fleet of F-16 fighter jets to the advanced “Viper” model. The navy’s four German-made MEKO 200 frigates will also undergo modernization. Furthermore, up to six large patrol boats or corvettes will be constructed in Greek shipyards, according to a senior official familiar with the matter.

A significant portion of the defense budget will fund the development of a new anti-aircraft and anti-drone defense system, known as “Achilles Shield.” Greece is also proceeding with previously announced plans to purchase a long-range rocket artillery system capable of striking targets up to 300 kilometers away.

These systems will be strategically positioned along Greece’s northeastern border with Turkey and across the Aegean islands.

Greece’s growing defense commitments
Greece, a member of the European Union and NATO, already spends about 3% of its GDP on defense, nearly double the EU average.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 15

15:07

5G pilot project: Container Terminal Altenwerder to become digital test field

13:12

London Gateway receives 10-year expansion approval

09:51

A new generation of 24,000teu LNG powered container ship for CMA CGM completed sea trials

2025 March 14

18:04

DEME completes installation of first offshore substation for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project

17:14

Kongsberg Maritime secures contract for two subsea construction vessels with Olympic Group

16:44

Gemini Cooperation targets 90% schedule reliability with APM Terminals’ hub model

16:24

Peter Döhle expands order to five 8,400 TEU LNG dual-fuel ships with GSI

15:54

OOIL reports 2024 profit of US$2.58 bln

15:24

Shell PLC reports record 1.1 mln tons of marine LNG deliveries in 2024

14:40

AAL Shipping names fifth Super B-Class vessel AAL Dubai at Guangzhou ceremony

14:03

Port of Long Beach sees 13.4% cargo volume increase in February 2025

13:35

Global сontainer volumes rise 5.8% year-on-year in January 2025

12:59

Brazilian tanker collides with Navy patrol boats at Santos Port

12:26

China Shipowners' Association opposes U.S. proposal for port entry fees on Chinese-built vessels

11:13

MOL, Namura Shipbuilding, and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secure ClassNK AiP for large ammonia-powered carrier

10:54

Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Aqua from Fincantieri

09:28

EPS and DHE partner to develop HP Compressor for LNG-fueled 18,000 TEU vessel at NTS Shipyard

08:40

ABS grants Type Approval for Hanwha Systems’ SecuAider® under IACS UR E27 cyber resilience standards

2025 March 13

18:00

Lloyd’s Register joins Amazon, Google in pledge to triple nuclear capacity by 2050 at CERAWeek

17:38

The Lifecycle Dilemma reveals 7% of shipping firms paid ransom in 12 months

17:16

Wärtsilä to supply engines for ADM Naviera Chaco’s tug vessels in Paraguay

16:03

WinGD confirms key results in full-load test of X-DF-A ammonia engine

15:44

Port of Gdańsk sees 24% profit increase to $66 million in 2024

15:23

World’s first green hydrogen shore power demonstrator unveiled at Port of Leith

14:55

Baltic Hub receives final STS cranes for T3 terminal, boosting capacity to 4.5 mln TEUs

14:35

BIMCO: Bulker newbuilding contracting falls 92% in early 2025

13:52

Port of Shanghai sees 7% container growth in January-February 2025

13:12

Port of Helsinki cargo turnover drops 0.1% in January-February 2025

13:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 10-14, 2025

12:41

Indian Government invests $23.8 bln to boost maritime sector