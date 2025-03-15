  1. Home
2025 March 15   13:12

ports

London Gateway receives 10-year expansion approval

DP World‘s London Gateway Logistics Park has received Thurrock Council’s approval of a new 10-year Local Development Order (LDO) which will see the site’s continued expansion and job creation. The LDO supports the London Gateway Logistics Park’s customers by streamlining planning processes for new construction projects, which are all built to a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ classification as standard, Port Technology reports.

Under the LDO, new builds at the Park are granted final approval within 28 days, which reportedly enables rapid progression from agreeing a lease to construction and establishment of new facilities, and making London Gateway attractive for fresh investment.

The Park has developed half of its 9 million square-foot site, with the 10-year extension expected to support the utilisation of the Park’s remaining space.

The park’s first two manufacturing tenants, Destiny Entertainments and Ranson, moved into new facilities at the beginning of 2025.

A previous 10-year LDO was agreed in 2013 and resulted in the construction of 17 facilities for 16 occupiers, totalling more than 4 million square feet and creating 1,500 permanent jobs onsite.

Alan Holland, CEO, DP World London Gateway Logistics Park, comments: “Our new 10-year Local Development Order, combined with our fantastic access to transport connections and important markets, makes London Gateway Logistics Park well placed to continue our rapid growth. I am delighted to continue our strong partnership with Thurrock Council ensuring we can support the creation of hundreds of new jobs by DP World and our customers, boost prosperity across the local area, and enable us to offer market-leading levels of sustainability and innovation.

Cllr Lee Watson, Cabinet Member for Good Growth, Thurrock Council, added: “The new LDO will help ensure that development of the site can continue, in a way that benefits the local economy and local people. It will help pave the way for inward investment which should help create good local jobs and bring other economic benefits to the borough.”

Last year, DP World went fossil free at both its UK logistics hubs with the removal of fossil diesel from its operations at London Gateway.

