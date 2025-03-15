  1. Home
2025 March 15   15:07

5G pilot project: Container Terminal Altenwerder to become digital test field

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA)’s Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) is receiving funding to establish a 5G network on its site as part of the “DigiTest” initiative from the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV). The aim of this pilot project is to set up a digital testing ground on the terminal where new application scenarios can be trialled. The use of this new communication technology is intended to further boost the efficiency of logistics processes, HHLA said in its news release.

As part of the PROCON-5G (Port Remote Operations and Container Network with 5G) pilot project, a private 5G mobile network will be set up in the form of a digital testing ground on the CTA site. The network is characterised by its high operational performance and reliability, thus providing a reliable, flexible communications infrastructure for port logistics. With fast response times and high bandwidths, data transfer takes place in real time – something that would not have been possible with older generations of the technology. This facilitates the further optimisation of digitalised processes at the terminal. At the same time, the resilience of communication at the terminal is also being strengthened by building a provider-independent network.

The project has a funding volume of approximately € 2.3 million and will run until mid-2026. The network will be set up gradually over the coming months. After the set-up stage is complete, the network will be used to test various application scenarios. Among other things, the aim is to test how the 5G network can support the company in the further automation of its equipment and with mobile maintenance. The findings will not only be used for the benefit of CTA’s development but will also be available to other companies working in the area of port logistics.

Michael Albers, HHLA Project Manager: “By setting up a 5G site network at Container Terminal Altenwerder, we are laying the foundation for making our digitalised processes even more efficient and reliable. The 5G network is also a major prerequisite for the further automation and digitalisation of our processes. At the same time, we are delighted to open CTA up as a testing ground for 5G innovations and thus give other companies the opportunity to test this pioneering technology.”

The PROCON-5G project is one of several that are receiving funding as part of the “Digitale Testfelder in Häfen” (Digital Testing Grounds in Ports) initiative. With this funding directive adopted by the German Bundestag, the BMDV is supporting the equipment of German seaports and inland ports with digital infrastructure for testing innovations in the form of testing grounds. The project sponsor is TÜV Rheinland.

