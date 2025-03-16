Successful financing for the expansion of Congo Terminal at the PAPN

On 10 March 2025, Africa Global Logistics (AGL) announced that its subsidiary Congo Terminal had signed a financing agreement for 150,880,000,000 CFA francs (equivalent to 230,000,000 euros) for the extension of the Container Terminal at the Port Autonome de Pointe Noire (PAPN), MaritimAfrica reports.

This project was made possible thanks to a round-table of banks led by Crédit du Congo and Attijariwafa Bank as arrangers, and made up exclusively of participating Congolese banks: Crédit du Congo, EcoBank, Banque Commerciale Internationale, Banque Sino-Congolaise pour l’Afrique and BGFIBank Congo. Other international banks and institutions have expressed interest in the project, reflecting the overall interest in it.

This funding will enable the construction of a new 750 linear metre quay in 2027, with a surface area of 28 hectares and a depth of 17 metres. The work will take three years to complete, at a total cost of 361 million euros. This strategic investment will boost the operational capacity of Congo’s only maritime outlet and support the economic development of the country and the sub-region.

The presence of the country’s main banking actors testifies both to the capacity of Congolese financial institutions and to their confidence in the stability and potential of Congo Terminal. Crédit du Congo played a central role in structuring the financing and coordinating the efforts of the partner banks, thereby facilitating the implementation of this ambitious project.

Congo Terminal, a joint venture between AGL, APM Terminals and SOCOTRANS, employs more than 900 permanent staff and is recognised as a company of national importance by the Central African Banking Commission (COBAC). Since 2009, it has been the exclusive concession holder for the handling of container ships and ro-ro ships at the autonomous port of Pointe-Noire. In August 2023, an amendment to the concession contract for the extension of the Terminal was signed in return for an increase in the concession period until the end of 2050.

This expansion of PAPN demonstrates the Congolese government’s determination to meet growing demand from the local and regional markets, and renews the confidence placed in Congo Terminal. This project will also have a major impact on the country’s economic growth, the development of local activities and job creation.

"The financing of a private sector project of this scale is a first. Its success demonstrates the commitment of local banks to supporting the country’s economic growth, to the benefit of our customers, the local community and all the economic actors involved," says Hicham Fadili, Managing Director of Crédit du Congo.

"This project marks a major step forward for Congo Terminal and for the development of the country’s infrastructure. As a result of this cooperation with all our partners, the terminal will be able to handle the largest container ships, thereby contributing to the fluidity of trade and the competitiveness of the Congolese economy on the international stage," said Anthony Samzun, General Manager of Congo Terminal.

"The Môle Est project is fully in line with the vision of the highest State authorities, in particular that of President Denis Sassou-Nguesso, who aspires to make the port of Pointe-Noire the benchmark transhipment hub for the entire sub-region. This project illustrates a successful public-private partnership and demonstrates the commitment of all partners to promoting the country’s economic growth", says Séraphin BHALAT, Managing Director of the Port Autonome de Pointe-Noire.

About Congo Terminal

Congo Terminal, a subsidiary of AGL (Africa Global Logistics), is the exclusive operator of container and ro-ro ship handling activities at the port of Pointe Noire. The company is involved in a public-private partnership that enables it to meet the requirements of its ship-owning, importing and exporting customers. Through its many investments, Congo Terminal is helping to improve purchasing power and is actively contributing to the fight against the high cost of living. Certified ISO 9001/2015, ISPS (security) and Pedestrian Free Yard (HSE) and Green Terminal, the company has state-of-the-art equipment and technologies, including the Navis 4 operating system. Congo Terminal has exceeded the 1,000,000 TEU handled per year threshold since 2022 and employs nearly 900 Congolese staff.

About Crédit du Congo

The second largest bank in the Congo, Crédit du Congo offers a range of commercial banking services to meet the needs of businesses and individuals. The bank works to support the national economy and promotes local skills.

About Africa Global Logistics

AGL is the trusted logistics operator in Africa, offering logistics, port, maritime and rail solutions. AGL has more than 23,000 employees in 50 countries. AGL is also present in Haiti, East Timor and Indonesia.

About Socotrans

Société Congolaise de Transports (Socotrans) is a family business specialising in port handling, shipping agency, land transport, rail logistics, transit, building and civil engineering. Right from the start, almost 50 years ago, Socotrans linked its development to that of the Port Autonome de Pointe-Noire (PAPN), a decision that has proved to be strategic as it is now the main port in the sub-region and one of the largest on the African continent. With its 500 employees, Socotrans works daily to serve its customers, port development and the Congolese economy.

About APM Terminals

As part of A.P.Moller-Maersk, APM Terminals has been lifting standards for developing and operating advanced ports and container terminals for over half a century (as an independent division since January 2001). Now, with 60 strategically located ports and container terminals around the globe and several more in development we are lifting the standard of efficiency, responsibility, connectivity, proactivity in our industry.