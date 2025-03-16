  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ‘Wild card’ carbon levy uncertainty leaves shipowners cautious and concerned says ABS Chairman and CEO

2025 March 16   13:04

‘Wild card’ carbon levy uncertainty leaves shipowners cautious and concerned says ABS Chairman and CEO

Uncertainty about the scale and nature of the IMO’s proposed carbon levy is holding back investment in shipping.

That was the message from Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, during an appearance at the CERAWeek energy conference, ABS said.

“A carbon levy is a wild card. It will all depend on how it is implemented and enforced. There’s a huge question mark over whether this will deliver for the industry and there is much still to be decided,” said Wiernicki. “Will the levy be set at $18, $100 or even $150 per ton? Today, we just don’t know but this clearly has a significant bearing on a host of factors: operational, investment and asset viability. With the lack of a clear global carbon pricing mechanism, it is no wonder owners are cautious and concerned given the high degree of uncertainty this introduces into the market,” said Wiernicki.

He said shipowners are responding with the available tools and that carbon capture was beginning to mature.

“The industry is balancing short-term efficiency measures with long-term fuel readiness. Investments in digital optimization, wind-assisted technologies, and energy efficiency will play a crucial role in bridging the gap until low-carbon fuels become viable at scale. Meanwhile carbon capture and storage (CCS) is starting to gain traction, with trials onboard suggesting that it could allow continued use of fossil fuels in a net zero scenario.”

Later, Wiernicki was interviewed on the Aaron Harber Show on U.S. broadcaster PBS, recorded at CERAWeek, discussing the role of shipping in the U.S. economy, emissions and the impact of technology.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 16

11:41

Global container volumes reached 15.4 million TEU in January 2025, a 5.8% year-on-year growth

09:37

Successful financing for the expansion of Congo Terminal at the PAPN

2025 March 15

15:07

5G pilot project: Container Terminal Altenwerder to become digital test field

13:12

London Gateway receives 10-year expansion approval

10:56

Greece to acquire four new submarines and build up to six large patrol boats or corvettes

09:51

A new generation of 24,000teu LNG powered container ship for CMA CGM completed sea trials

2025 March 14

18:04

DEME completes installation of first offshore substation for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project

17:14

Kongsberg Maritime secures contract for two subsea construction vessels with Olympic Group

16:44

Gemini Cooperation targets 90% schedule reliability with APM Terminals’ hub model

16:24

Peter Döhle expands order to five 8,400 TEU LNG dual-fuel ships with GSI

15:54

OOIL reports 2024 profit of US$2.58 bln

15:24

Shell PLC reports record 1.1 mln tons of marine LNG deliveries in 2024

14:40

AAL Shipping names fifth Super B-Class vessel AAL Dubai at Guangzhou ceremony

14:03

Port of Long Beach sees 13.4% cargo volume increase in February 2025

13:35

Global сontainer volumes rise 5.8% year-on-year in January 2025

12:59

Brazilian tanker collides with Navy patrol boats at Santos Port

12:26

China Shipowners' Association opposes U.S. proposal for port entry fees on Chinese-built vessels

11:13

MOL, Namura Shipbuilding, and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secure ClassNK AiP for large ammonia-powered carrier

10:54

Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Aqua from Fincantieri

09:28

EPS and DHE partner to develop HP Compressor for LNG-fueled 18,000 TEU vessel at NTS Shipyard

08:40

ABS grants Type Approval for Hanwha Systems’ SecuAider® under IACS UR E27 cyber resilience standards

2025 March 13

18:00

Lloyd’s Register joins Amazon, Google in pledge to triple nuclear capacity by 2050 at CERAWeek

17:38

The Lifecycle Dilemma reveals 7% of shipping firms paid ransom in 12 months

17:16

Wärtsilä to supply engines for ADM Naviera Chaco’s tug vessels in Paraguay

16:03

WinGD confirms key results in full-load test of X-DF-A ammonia engine

15:44

Port of Gdańsk sees 24% profit increase to $66 million in 2024

15:23

World’s first green hydrogen shore power demonstrator unveiled at Port of Leith

14:55

Baltic Hub receives final STS cranes for T3 terminal, boosting capacity to 4.5 mln TEUs

14:35

BIMCO: Bulker newbuilding contracting falls 92% in early 2025

13:52

Port of Shanghai sees 7% container growth in January-February 2025