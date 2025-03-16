  1. Home
2025 March 16   15:16

Chancay Port achieves zero damage and delay in the unpacking and delivery of the first batch of complete vehicles

COSCO Shipping says that recently, the Geely Auto Chancay Port vehicle project, a collaborative effort by various teams of COSCO Shipping, has successfully concluded at Chancay Terminal. The shipment, comprising 200 Geely vehicles in 50 high-capacity containers, traversed the ocean to achieve a “zero damage, zero delay” delivery milestone. This accomplishment signifies a significant advancement in the comprehensive service capabilities of the China-Latin America automobile shipping new channel.

Confronting the challenges of end-to-end transportation and the inaugural large-scale vehicle container devanning at Chancay Port, COSCO SHIPPING’s affiliated units joined forces to establish a dedicated joint task force. They innovated and established a “three-dimensional integration” support mechanism.

At the technical level, the team crafted a sound solution focusing on the loading and unloading processes at both ports, vehicle inspection, and customizing to client needs. The technical refinement even extended to the tools for devanning and the format of documentation.

At the procedural level, the team proactively engaged with local consignees to understand the nuances and specific requirements of the devanning process. They collaborated closely, sharing critical information with the Commerce Department and Operations Department of Chancay Port, and meticulously planned the timeline for each stage of the logistics chain.

At the service level, the implementation of a”24-hour dynamic tracking” system enabled the Chinese and Peruvian teams to communicate digitally, sharing real-time operational imagery and data information to ensure seamless coordination.

The streamlined management of the entire supply chain not only reduced transportation costs significantly for Geely Auto but also enhanced the control, visibility, and tangibility of logistics operations, while effectively maintaining overall operational efficiency. Throughout the project’s execution, the COSCO SHIPPING team’s overall consciousness and business acumen earned high commendation and customer trust.

As the first vehicle container devanning and delivery project since Chancay Port’s opening, the project’s success not only attests to the sophistication of COSCO SHIPPING’s end-to-end vehicle transportation solution but also establishes a replicable supply chain model for future service to other local automakers entering the Latin American market. At this new juncture, COSCO SHIPPING is committed to furthering the integrated “shipping + port + logistics” development strategy, using Chancay Port as a strategic pivot to refine its South American route network. The company will leverage its maritime strength to support domestic and international dual circulation, serve a multitude of enterprises, and inject fresh vitality into the growth of global trade.

