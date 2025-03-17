Trafigura renews $5.6 billion ERCF

Trafigura Group Pte Ltd. (“Trafigura” or the “Company”), a market leader in the global commodities industry, announced the closing of its new 365-day European multi-currency syndicated revolving credit facilities (the “365-day ERCF”) totalling USD1.9 billion, as well as the extension and increase of its USD3.7 billion 3-year facility (“3-year ERCF”). The new 365-day ERCF, initially launched at USD1.5 billion, was substantially oversubscribed. Total commitments for the facilities have increased by USD70 million to USD5,630 million, compared to the 2024 closing amount.

Stephan Jansma, Trafigura Group Chief Financial Officer said: “ We are pleased to have successfully refinanced our flagship European revolving credit facility, reaffirming the strong and ongoing support of our global banking community. The European revolving credit facility remains a cornerstone of our funding strategy, ensuring sustained access to capital and reinforcing our robust liquidity position. Following this refinancing and extension, we are well prepared to navigate potential market disruptions and volatility. We extend our sincere gratitude to the 55 banks that have participated in the facilities, supporting Trafigura’s continued growth and strategic direction.”

The 365-day ERCF will be used to refinance the maturing facility dated 5 March 2024, as well as for general corporate purposes. In addition, the Company decided to exercise the third extension option on its 3-year ERCF dated 2 March 2022, extending the facility by 365 days, whilst simultaneously increasing the size of this tranche by USD65 million.

The 365-day ERCF was arranged by a group of seven Mandated Lead Arrangers & Bookrunners (“MLABs”), including Bank of China Limited, London Branch, ING Bank N.V., Societe Generale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and UniCredit Bank GmbH as Active MLABs, and Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. and UBS Switzerland AG as Passive MLABs. ING Bank N.V. acted as Global Coordinator. In addition to the MLABs, 48 financial institutions joined the ERCF during syndication and/or extended their participation under the 3-year ERCF.

About Trafigura

