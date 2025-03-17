  1. Home
2025 March 17   11:21

Offshore energy production, digitalization and regulatory trends lead the discussion at the inaugural ABS South America regional committee meeting

ABS reports that Maritime and offshore energy leaders from Brazil, Argentina, Chile and throughout South America came together for the first meeting of the ABS South America Regional Committee.

ABS is the leading classification society among South American and Brazilian shipowners and is the recognized class-of-choice for floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units in the region.

“ABS has a long, proud history of many decades serving clients in South America, and we are excited to bring together a committee of esteemed colleagues to exchange ideas and engage in constructive discussions to support innovative solutions and forward progress in the maritime and offshore industries,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President of Global Business Development.  

Kroustallis reported that ABS has continued to hold the number one position in global orderbook share and has grown the fleet to 301 million gross tons, with more than 11,600 assets. 

Wilson Pereira de Lima Filho, VADM (Ret) Director of the National Waterway Transportation Agency and Chairman of the ABS South America Regional Committee, said: “I have been following the issues of the Brazilian maritime industry for over two decades. It is a great honor to serve as Chairman of the first ABS South America Committee.The role of ABS is fundamental worldwide, especially as we focus on the energy transition and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships and port facilities, alongside the non-negotiable role of safety at sea. This forum will host critical discussions that will shape the future of our industry. Additionally, ABS plays a crucial role as a classification society, partnering with the Brazilian Navy to ensure navigation safety and environmental preservation. This meeting is timely, as favorable winds are blowing for the maritime industry in our country. The future of our nations lies at sea, and the blue economy is increasingly assuming the prominence it deserves,” he said.

Transpetro Chief Operating Officer, Captain Jones Soares, was the guest of honor, providing insight into the human factors related to navigation safety.

ABS specialists briefed the committee on major market trends including the energy transition and digital transformation. There was an update on alternative fuels, including the latest research on advanced nuclear reactor technologies and the emergence and growth of methanol and ammonia. The members also heard the latest news from the IMO on greenhouse gas reduction targets as well as a primer on how fleet pooling can support compliance with FuelEU Maritime regulations. In the offshore sector, ABS is the market leader with a number one position in the existing fleet for exploration, production and support vessels.

