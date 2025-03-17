  1. Home
2025 March 17   12:19

Expansion of another quay at the Port of Gdańsk is set to begin

The Węglowe Quay in the Inner Port is to be rebuilt. Port of Gdańsk Authority SA says it has signed an agreement with the general contractor, Budimex.  Thanks to this investment, the Inner Port is going to become even more attractive to logistics operators and carriers. The agreement was signed by the Management Board of the Port of Gdańsk: President Dorota Pyć, Vice-President for Finance and Security Alan Aleksandrowicz, and Vice-President for Infrastructure Krzysztof Kaczmarek. The General Contractor, Budimex, was represented by Antoni Ciepielewski.

This undertaking is another task carried out as part of the project ‘Improvement of the infrastructure of the Port of Gdańsk together with an analysis of the implementation of the OPS low-emission system for the sustainable development of the TEN-T network’, co-financed in 85% from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF 2). This project includes the comprehensive reconstruction of almost 2 km of quays in the Inner Port. As part of this package, the Rudowe III and Bytomskie Quays are already undergoing modernisation. The Wiślane Quay is next in line.

‘This investment is sure to bring huge benefits to our region and the Port of Gdańsk. It should significantly increase operational flexibility and cargo handling efficiency, resulting in an increase in port turnover. Moreover, preparing the infrastructure for the implementation of green technologies is sure to raise our ecological standards’, says Dorota Pyć, president of the Port of Gdańsk.

For larger ships

Węglowe Quay, located in the Górniczy Basin, has played a key role in bulk cargo handling for decades. The Górniczy Basin was established in the first half of the 20th century as a strategic element of the port’s cargo handling infrastructure for the export of coal and metal ores. It was an important part of Poland’s economic map, connecting Górny Śląsk and Dąbrowa Basin with international markets.

Currently, due to its poor technical condition, part of the Węglowe Quay is not used for ship service and cargo handling. Under the recently signed agreement, a new 540-metre-long quay with a slab structure is to be built. The work is to be carried out in two stages. The first part shall cover 252 metres of the quay, the next one 294 metres. A reinforced concrete pavement, a rail track and crane rails are to be constructed on the quay. The quay is also to be fitted with 1000 kN bollards and spot fender equipment. The project also includes the construction of new water supply networks, a rainwater drainage system with a purification system and an electricity grid. Dredging work at the quay is to be carried out to a depth of 11.20 m (current depth is approximately 8 m).

The aim of the investment is to adapt the quay to cargo handling with LHM 550 and Mantsinen 300 self-propelled equipment. Currently, this is impossible due to the lack of a surface, but it is required to adapt the quay for ships with a maximum draught of 10.60 m and a load capacity of up to 100,000 DWT.

The investment is worth 127 million PLN and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

