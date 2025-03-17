  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ClassNK issues AiP for large ammonia-powered ammonia carrier developed by MOL, Namura Shipbuilding and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

2025 March 17   16:17

ammonia

ClassNK issues AiP for large ammonia-powered ammonia carrier developed by MOL, Namura Shipbuilding and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

ClassNK says it has issued an approval in principle (AiP) for a large-size ammonia-powered ammonia carrier, jointly developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. to transport large volumes of ammonia with low emissions. The certification demonstrates its feasibility from regulatory and safety perspectives.

Ammonia is expected to see wider use as a zero-carbon fuel and increased demand in power plants since it does not emit CO₂ when combusted. The carrier features larger cargo tanks than very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and very large ammonia carriers (VLACs), while also enabling low-emission transport with ammonia as fuel. In addition, it meets the restrictions on entry into major power plants in Japan, while maintaining specifications consistent with current VLGCs in terms of connections to power plants and ammonia supply terminals during loading and discharging.

ClassNK reviewed the design concept of the vessel based on “Part C Guidelines for Ships Using Ammonia as Fuel (Edition 3.0.2)” of the “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels” as well as the IGC Code, and examined the risk assessment through HAZID, focusing on the safety of ammonia toxicity. Upon confirming that the prescribed requirements had been met, ClassNK issued AiP.

ClassNK will continually strive to contribute to advanced decarbonization initiatives through safety assessments and more.

Approval in Principle (AiP):
At the initial stage of designing or before the specific target ship to be implemented is decided, the design is examined based on the existing regulations such as international conventions and ship classification rules, and an Approval in Principle (AiP) is issued as proof of conformity with requirements. It also prevents rework of regulatory aspects in the post-process, shortens the examination time at the time of class registration, and can be used as a technical basis for external appeal of the design status.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 17

17:21

RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm prepares for first turbine installation

17:16

Gasum Group revenue down 8.7% to EUR 1,330.8 million in 2024

16:20

Geopolitical tensions at Panama Canal still very high despite sale of ports

15:48

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables sign framework agreement with National Grid for strategic HVDC interconnections

15:19

Kongsberg Maritime wins design and equipment contract for Olympic Group’s two subsea construction vessels

14:18

DNV awards AiP for LCO2 carrier design developed by Shell and Brevik Engineering

14:16

Crowley releases updates on Stena Immaculate incident

13:43

LR joins major global companies in pledging historic support to triple nuclear energy

12:19

Expansion of another quay at the Port of Gdańsk is set to begin

12:14

DNV white paper guides shipowners on safe and scalable adoption of ammonia and hydrogen fuels

11:21

Offshore energy production, digitalization and regulatory trends lead the discussion at the inaugural ABS South America regional committee meeting

10:53

Trafigura renews $5.6 billion ERCF

09:42

Port of Gdańsk net profit reached around PLN 264 million in 2024

2025 March 16

15:16

Chancay Port achieves zero damage and delay in the unpacking and delivery of the first batch of complete vehicles

13:04

‘Wild card’ carbon levy uncertainty leaves shipowners cautious and concerned says ABS Chairman and CEO

11:41

Global container volumes reached 15.4 million TEU in January 2025, a 5.8% year-on-year growth

09:37

Successful financing for the expansion of Congo Terminal at the PAPN

2025 March 15

15:07

5G pilot project: Container Terminal Altenwerder to become digital test field

13:12

London Gateway receives 10-year expansion approval

10:56

Greece to acquire four new submarines and build up to six large patrol boats or corvettes

09:51

A new generation of 24,000teu LNG powered container ship for CMA CGM completed sea trials

2025 March 14

18:04

DEME completes installation of first offshore substation for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project

17:14

Kongsberg Maritime secures contract for two subsea construction vessels with Olympic Group

16:44

Gemini Cooperation targets 90% schedule reliability with APM Terminals’ hub model

16:24

Peter Döhle expands order to five 8,400 TEU LNG dual-fuel ships with GSI

15:54

OOIL reports 2024 profit of US$2.58 bln

15:24

Shell PLC reports record 1.1 mln tons of marine LNG deliveries in 2024

14:40

AAL Shipping names fifth Super B-Class vessel AAL Dubai at Guangzhou ceremony

14:03

Port of Long Beach sees 13.4% cargo volume increase in February 2025

13:35

Global сontainer volumes rise 5.8% year-on-year in January 2025