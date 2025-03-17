  1. Home
2025 March 17   14:18

shipbuilding

DNV awards AiP for LCO2 carrier design developed by Shell and Brevik Engineering

DNV says it has awarded a detailed Approval in Principle (AiP) to Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited and Brevik Engineering for their design of a 74,000 cubic metres (cbm) liquid carbon dioxide (LCO 2 ) carrier. The vessel is specifically designed for the Asia Pacific market to enable cost competitive transport of CO2.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is set to play a key role in decarbonization of industry in Asia Pacific. Emitting countries such as Japan, Korea, and Singapore are studying the possibility of shipping substantial quantities of their own CO2 to store locations within the wider region. This necessitates the development of larger capacity vessels than those currently planned for European CCS projects. Low-pressure cargo tank designs are a key enabler to commercialise these large LCO2 ships to enable transportation of CO2 at lower cost.

This AiP from DNV covers a comprehensive scope across a wide range of disciplines, including the assessment of specific technical challenges for LCO2 carriers. Over 50 documents have been reviewed, with special emphasis on cargo tank design, including tank integrity analysis and suitability of material.

With dimensions capped at 290 meters in length and a 12-meter draft to access key East Asian ports, the designed ship mirrors the size of a 174,000 cbm LNG carrier. It features 15 cylindrical tanks that store 74,000 cbm of liquid CO2 at around -50°C and 6–8 barg, a low-pressure industry standard. The vessel is also designed for future onboard capture of CO2 from the main engine exhaust.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in showcasing the viability of innovative low-pressure shipping technology for CO2.

An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent evaluation of a concept based on a predefined framework of requirements. It confirms the feasibility of the design and ensures there are no significant technical obstacles hindering its implementation.

