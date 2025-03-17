  1. Home
2025 March 17   12:14

DNV white paper guides shipowners on safe and scalable adoption of ammonia and hydrogen fuels

As the shipping industry continues its transition to carbon-neutral fuels, ammonia and hydrogen are emerging as possible fuel options, however mandatory regulations governing their use are not yet in place. DNV’s latest white paper, Safe introduction of alternative fuels – Focus on ammonia and hydrogen as ship fuels, provides shipowners with insights and tools to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and safely implement these fuels, the society said in its news release.

However, the lack of specific mandatory international regulations for ships running on these fuels is a barrier to their widespread adoption. With it’s latest white paper DNV aims to support customers in implementing these fuels by providing increased predictability through classification rules and early dialogue with Flag Administrations. The paper also outlines the relevant safety challenges and considers the industry's efforts to ensure safe adoption and operation of these fuels at sea.

Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime at DNV said: “In Maritime’s journey towards decarbonization, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Hydrogen and ammonia are emerging as possible solutions, and we are already seeing a growing newbuilding orderbook. To scale them up and get the benefits of the zero-carbon fuels, we will need, careful planning, technical expertise, upskilling of seafarers and deeper collaboration across the industry and beyond.”

DNV is leading several initiatives to support the development and adoption of ammonia and hydrogen as marine fuels. These include the Nordic Roadmap for Future Fuels project, the Green Shipping Programme, and the MarHySafe joint development project.

Linda Hammer, Principal Engineer at DNV and lead author of the whitepaper, stated: “To safely operate ships using hydrogen or ammonia as fuel, ensuring that the crew understands the specific hazards of these fuels and the safety features built into the design is vital. This will require updates to the safety management system, building in detailed operating procedures, comprehensive training for up-skilling personnel, and potentially making organizational changes. All of which are essential for developing a robust safety culture throughout the organization.”

DNV has developed prescriptive classification rules as far as possible, aimed at ensuring increased predictability for owners, designers, and shipyards. The first edition of the classification rules for ammonia-fuelled ships was published in 2021, and the rules for hydrogen-fuelled ships were published in July 2024.

