LR joins major global companies in pledging historic support to triple nuclear energy

The cross-sector pledge emphasises nuclear energy’s essential role in enhancing energy security, resiliency and providing continuous clean energy.

At CERAWeek 2025 in Houston, Lloyd’s Register (LR) says it has joined a cross-industry group of large energy users in signing a pledge supporting the goal of at least tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050. The group, which includes Amazon, Google, Meta, Dow, Occidental, Allseas, OSGE, and IHI, joined 14 major global banks and financial institutions, 140 nuclear industry companies, and 31 countries in supporting the pledge.

This is the first time major businesses beyond the nuclear sector have come together to publicly back an extensive and concerted expansion of nuclear power to meet increasing global energy demand. They also urge other energy users to support the goal to triple nuclear energy.

The collective call, facilitated by World Nuclear Association, brings together global companies recognising their need for nuclear’s clean, firm and abundant energy to power their future growth, while also meeting goals of greater energy resiliency and security. This group of companies acknowledge government support and advocate for equal access to finance for nuclear energy.

The pledge is expected to gain more support over the coming months, reflecting growing interest in nuclear power from industries as diverse as maritime, aviation and oil and gas. It recognises nuclear's potential to expand beyond traditional grid electricity, providing abundant, continuous energy to support successful and cost-competitive operations for energy users.

The pledge continues by highlighting how nuclear can provide clean energy for increased electrification, and a range of economic activity and industrial processes, including the technology sector, synergies with the oil and gas industry, and the provision of industrial process heat.

Mark Tipping, LR’s Global Offshore Power To X Director, who leads on nuclear technology, said: “Recognising that maritime is responsible for 3% of the world’s CO2 emissions, it is difficult to see the industry’s 2050 ambitions being met without nuclear as one of the energy sources. LR is proud to support this pledge, which aims to increase global nuclear capacity to support a sustainable future.”

Sama Bilbao y Leon, Director General of World Nuclear Association, which represents the global nuclear industry and led the Pledge initiative, said: “The unprecedented support announced today by some of the world’s most influential companies to at least triple global nuclear capacity by 2050 sends a clear signal to accelerate policy, finance and regulatory changes that enable the rapid expansion of nuclear power. The global shift towards more nuclear highlights this is the only way we’ll deliver the abundant firm clean energy required to power growth and innovation in technology, a host of other industries and the entire economy.”