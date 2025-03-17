  1. Home
  3. Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables sign framework agreement with National Grid for strategic HVDC interconnections

2025 March 17   15:48

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables sign framework agreement with National Grid for strategic HVDC interconnections

Jan De Nul in consortium with Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, have signed a framework agreement with National Grid. Thus securing the consortium’s position as one of the contractors appointed to participate in future HVDC cable projects across the UK and Europe, Jan De Nul said.

This agreement will entitle the consortium to participate in upcoming tenders for call-off projects for the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of HVDC cable systems as part of National Grid’s large-scale offshore and onshore transmission infrastructure investment program. This framework agreement, which has an initial term of five years with an option for extension of up to three additional years, is a key component of National Grid’s strategy to secure long-term partnerships that support deliverability for critical projects in the UK. 

The UK Government’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050 has placed significant emphasis on expanding the country’s electricity grid infrastructure to integrate renewable energy sources, such as offshore wind. National Grid’s cable framework aims to support this transition, ensuring a robust and reliable energy network. This framework will play a crucial role in enhancing grid resilience, facilitating renewable energy integration and ensuring energy security for the future. 

The consortium will participate in potential future tenders for turnkey projects. 

