2025 March 17   18:19

Equinor kicks off production Halten East to deliver gas to Europe 

Equinor says it has started production at the Halten East development in the Norwegian Sea, two years following approval from Norwegian authorities.

“We are starting up Halten East at a time where piped gas from Norway is in high demand and important for energy security. In a challenging cost and inflation environment, the project has been delivered both on time and within our cost estimate,” says Geir Tungesvik, executive vice president for projects, drilling, and procurement in Equinor. The estimated pay-back time for the project is one year.

Halten East is a tie-in development located in the Kristin-Åsgard area in the Norwegian Sea. Vår Energi and Petoro are partners. The development consists of six gas discoveries and flexibility for three prospects in addition, utilizing existing infrastructure and processing capacity at Åsgard B.

The plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved by authorities in February of 2023. Now, gas from the first well Gamma is on stream two years later, on plan. The first phase consists of six wells from five discoveries. The second phase is planned in 2029. It will include a sidetrack and an additional three possible wells. The total investment of the project is around NOK 9 billion for both phases.

The reservoirs of Halten East contain gas and condensate. The recoverable reserves are estimated to be around 100 million barrels of oil equivalent from the discoveries. The gas will be sent to Kårstø from Åsgard B, from where it will be exported to Europe via pipeline.

“Halten East demonstrates the importance of area solutions and cooperation between licence owners and authorities to realise the full resource potential on the Norwegian continental shelf. Together, we can develop industrial solutions that will continue to deliver energy with low costs and low emissions. We have a large portfolio of projects that will connect discoveries to our producing hubs. Equinor expects to put over 30 such projects on stream at the NCS within 2035,” says Kjetil Hove, executive vice president for development and production on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Around 90% of Halten East investments have gone to suppliers in Norway. The development phase of Halten East is estimated to provide around 3000 person-years of employment per year from 2022 to 2029.

In November 2024, Equinor acquired Sval Energi’s 11,8% share in the Halten East Unit, increasing its ownership to 69,5%.

Partners: Equinor Energy AS (69.5%, operator), Vår Energi ASA (24.6%), Petoro AS (5.9%)

