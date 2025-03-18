  1. Home
2025 March 18   09:45

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries tests 3D printing for ship maintenance at sea

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, announced on March 17, 2025, the successful final evaluation and demonstration of its "3D Printing Convergence Demonstration Technology" (product name: 3D Printing Digital Workshop) for self-manufacturing maintenance parts on operating ships, according to the company's release.

The demonstration occurred at HD Hyundai Samho in Mokpo. Initiated in 2023 with support from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the project involves a consortium including Ulsan Metropolitan City, CSCAM, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, HMM, and Korea Register of Shipping (KR).

Scheduled for completion by December 2025, the project aims to develop a 3D printing system for producing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) parts on ships. The technology enables vessels to produce necessary parts onboard, reducing the need for extensive spare part inventories and shortening ordering, production, and delivery timelines.

During the demonstration, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries operated 3D printing equipment on an actual ship and tested devices to reduce movement and vibration, addressing challenges posed by continuous ship motion.

The company plans to commercialize the technology, creating a digital parts library and networking system between ports and ships for remote ordering. It is also collaborating with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to develop carbon steel powder materials for shipbuilding, aiming to expand printable parts and reduce costs.

An HD Hyundai Heavy Industries official stated, "Through this demonstration, we were able to confirm the competitiveness of 3D printing technology in the shipbuilding industry," adding, "We will lead innovation in the ship MRO field through continuous R&D."

In May 2024, the company received NTQ (New Technology Qualification) Stage 2 certification from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its 3D printing system designed for rapid MRO response on operating vessels, marking a global first.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company, part of the HD Hyundai group, known for constructing commercial and naval vessels, with a significant global market share in shipbuilding.  

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is an intermediary holding company under HD Hyundai, overseeing shipbuilding and offshore engineering operations, including technology development for sustainable maritime solutions.  

HMM is a South Korean container shipping company, formerly Hyundai Merchant Marine, operating a fleet of vessels for global cargo transport, headquartered in Seoul.

Topics:

shipbuilding

innovations

HMM

HD Hyundai

ABS

