  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. AtoB@C Shipping receives sixth vessel Terramar in newbuilding program

2025 March 18   10:09

shipbuilding

AtoB@C Shipping receives sixth vessel Terramar in newbuilding program

AtoB@C Shipping, a subsidiary of ESL Shipping, accepted delivery of the vessel Terramar in Goa, India, on March 14, 2025, according to the company's release.

This delivery represents the sixth vessel in a series of twelve 5,400 dwt plug-in hybrid vessels, marking the halfway point in the company’s newbuilding program.

Terramar features hybrid propulsion and shore power connectivity, with a deadweight tonnage of 5,400 and an ice class rating of 1A, designed for year-round operations in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe.

The vessel’s battery technology reduces CO2 emissions per cargo unit by nearly 50% compared to existing vessels, enabling emission-free port visits.

Frida Rowland, Commercial Director and Head of BU Coasters for ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping, stated, “The delivery of Terramar is a significant achievement for AtoB@C Shipping as we have reached the halfway point in our newbuilding program. It reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team. We are proud to lead the way in sustainable shipping.”

The newbuilding program remains on schedule, with one vessel expected to be delivered each quarter until autumn 2026. The seventh vessel, Biomar, was launched on March 2, 2025, and the steel-cutting ceremony for the eleventh vessel, Megamar, occurred in February 2025.

AtoB@C Shipping is a Swedish-based shortsea shipping operator, founded in 2000 and acquired by ESL Shipping in 2018, specializing in bulk and breakbulk cargo transport with a fleet of ice-classed vessels ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 dwt.  

ESL Shipping is a Finnish shipping company, established over 75 years ago and a subsidiary of Aspo Plc, recognized as a leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region with a fleet exceeding 40 vessels.  

Aspo Plc is a Finnish conglomerate, headquartered in Helsinki, owning ESL Shipping among other subsidiaries, focusing on industrial services, chemicals, and shipping logistics.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 18

12:43

MPA of Singapore and CMA CGM renew MoU

12:24

Hanwha Aerospace secures AiP from DNV for maritime hydrogen technology

11:10

Valenciaport sees 10.34% increase in TEUs in Jan - Feb 2025

10:42

MOL Energia secures long-term charter for two additional VLECs with SCG Chemicals

09:45

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries tests 3D printing for ship maintenance at sea

2025 March 17

18:19

Equinor kicks off production Halten East to deliver gas to Europe 

17:34

Prysmian and Edison Energia sign a multi-year agreement for the supply of renewable energy

17:21

RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm prepares for first turbine installation

17:16

Gasum Group revenue down 8.7% to EUR 1,330.8 million in 2024

16:20

Geopolitical tensions at Panama Canal still very high despite sale of ports

16:17

ClassNK issues AiP for large ammonia-powered ammonia carrier developed by MOL, Namura Shipbuilding and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

15:48

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables sign framework agreement with National Grid for strategic HVDC interconnections

15:19

Kongsberg Maritime wins design and equipment contract for Olympic Group’s two subsea construction vessels

14:18

DNV awards AiP for LCO2 carrier design developed by Shell and Brevik Engineering

14:16

Crowley releases updates on Stena Immaculate incident

13:43

LR joins major global companies in pledging historic support to triple nuclear energy

12:19

Expansion of another quay at the Port of Gdańsk is set to begin

12:14

DNV white paper guides shipowners on safe and scalable adoption of ammonia and hydrogen fuels

11:21

Offshore energy production, digitalization and regulatory trends lead the discussion at the inaugural ABS South America regional committee meeting

10:53

Trafigura renews $5.6 billion ERCF

09:42

Port of Gdańsk net profit reached around PLN 264 million in 2024

2025 March 16

15:16

Chancay Port achieves zero damage and delay in the unpacking and delivery of the first batch of complete vehicles

13:04

‘Wild card’ carbon levy uncertainty leaves shipowners cautious and concerned says ABS Chairman and CEO

11:41

Global container volumes reached 15.4 million TEU in January 2025, a 5.8% year-on-year growth

09:37

Successful financing for the expansion of Congo Terminal at the PAPN

2025 March 15

15:07

5G pilot project: Container Terminal Altenwerder to become digital test field

13:12

London Gateway receives 10-year expansion approval

10:56

Greece to acquire four new submarines and build up to six large patrol boats or corvettes

09:51

A new generation of 24,000teu LNG powered container ship for CMA CGM completed sea trials

2025 March 14

18:04

DEME completes installation of first offshore substation for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project