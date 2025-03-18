AtoB@C Shipping receives sixth vessel Terramar in newbuilding program

AtoB@C Shipping, a subsidiary of ESL Shipping, accepted delivery of the vessel Terramar in Goa, India, on March 14, 2025, according to the company's release.

This delivery represents the sixth vessel in a series of twelve 5,400 dwt plug-in hybrid vessels, marking the halfway point in the company’s newbuilding program.

Terramar features hybrid propulsion and shore power connectivity, with a deadweight tonnage of 5,400 and an ice class rating of 1A, designed for year-round operations in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe.

The vessel’s battery technology reduces CO2 emissions per cargo unit by nearly 50% compared to existing vessels, enabling emission-free port visits.

Frida Rowland, Commercial Director and Head of BU Coasters for ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping, stated, “The delivery of Terramar is a significant achievement for AtoB@C Shipping as we have reached the halfway point in our newbuilding program. It reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team. We are proud to lead the way in sustainable shipping.”

The newbuilding program remains on schedule, with one vessel expected to be delivered each quarter until autumn 2026. The seventh vessel, Biomar, was launched on March 2, 2025, and the steel-cutting ceremony for the eleventh vessel, Megamar, occurred in February 2025.

AtoB@C Shipping is a Swedish-based shortsea shipping operator, founded in 2000 and acquired by ESL Shipping in 2018, specializing in bulk and breakbulk cargo transport with a fleet of ice-classed vessels ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 dwt.

ESL Shipping is a Finnish shipping company, established over 75 years ago and a subsidiary of Aspo Plc, recognized as a leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region with a fleet exceeding 40 vessels.

Aspo Plc is a Finnish conglomerate, headquartered in Helsinki, owning ESL Shipping among other subsidiaries, focusing on industrial services, chemicals, and shipping logistics.