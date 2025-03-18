Valenciaport sees 10.34% increase in TEUs in Jan - Feb 2025

The Valenciaport Statistical Bulletin indicates that in January and February 2025, tonnes exchanged with Angola increased by +2,200.88%, with Israel by +44.41%, and with Algeria by +18.71%.

China remains Valenciaport’s primary trading partner, with 129,724 TEUs exchanged with Asian ports in January and February 2025, reflecting a +36.44% rise, alongside 1,410,867 tonnes, up by +29.43%.

Export containers full of cargo grew by +5.39% year-to-date, with full TEU traffic in February specifically rising by +9.88%, unloadings by +29.93%, and transits by +4.15% for the cumulative January-February period.

Overall, companies operating with Valenciaport managed 12.51 million tonnes through its terminals in the first two months of 2025, a +1.35% increase.

Container traffic for January and February totaled 863,894 TEUs, marking a +10.34% growth.

Additional data shows UTI (intermodal transport units) traffic up by +0.44% and TEU transport by rail increasing by +4.53%, while passenger traffic declined by -5.86% and vehicle traffic by -34.35%.

Sector analysis reveals growth in non-metallic minerals at +28.08%, chemical products at +12.17%, construction materials at +9.06%, and agri-foodstuffs at +2.35%.

Port Authority of València (PAV) is a Spanish public entity managing the ports of Valencia, Sagunto, and Gandia, overseeing Valenciaport operations and facilitating trade across multiple sectors.