Hanwha Aerospace secures AiP from DNV for maritime hydrogen technology

Hanwha Aerospace has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV for its 200kW hydrogen fuel cell system intended for maritime applications, according to the company's release.

This follows the company’s development of a liquid-cooled energy storage system (ESS) in 2024 and marks its second carbon-free power solution.

The AiP, granted during the basic design phase, confirms compliance with safety, performance, and international regulatory standards, positioning Hanwha Aerospace to enter the zero-carbon vessel market.

Dong-jo Oh, Executive Director of Hanwha Aerospace, stated, “This certification from DNV validates our hydrogen fuel cell technology at the highest global standards for safety and performance,” adding, “We will leverage our innovative marine solution technologies to continuously collaborate with Hanwha Ocean in targeting the global zero-carbon vessel market, helping the maritime industry achieve significant carbon emission reductions.”

The company previously obtained AiP from the Korean Register of Shipping (KR) in 2024, and with DNV’s approval, Hanwha Aerospace plans to initiate full-scale marketing and sales of its maritime hydrogen fuel cells globally.

The certification supports the company’s pursuit of type approval for its Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) technology, with plans to commercialize it for various marine vessels.

Hanwha Aerospace is a South Korean company, established in 1977, specializing in aerospace, defense, and marine technologies, headquartered in Seoul.

DNV is a Norway-based classification society and risk management firm, founded in 1864, providing certification and technical assurance services to industries including maritime and energy worldwide.

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore company, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, acquired by Hanwha Group in 2023.