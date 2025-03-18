  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MPA of Singapore and CMA CGM renew MoU

2025 March 18   12:43

shipping

MPA of Singapore and CMA CGM renew MoU

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the CMA CGM Group have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on sustainable shipping and digital innovation, building on an initial MoU from 2022, according to the company's release.

Under the MoU, CMA CGM will increase its fleet under the Singapore Registry of Ships, including four 23,000 TEU LNG vessels, and has invested nearly USD 20 billion to order LNG and methanol-powered ships, targeting a fleet of 153 vessels capable of using low-carbon fuels by 2029.

CMA CGM will register and bunker alternative-fuel vessels in Singapore and participate in bunkering trials, with its first dual-fuel methanol vessel, CMA CGM Iron, making its maiden call in Singapore in early March 2025.

The partnership includes pilot trials for an online carbon accounting registry and data exchange standards between ship and shore, alongside cybersecurity initiatives.

CMA CGM will expand intra-Asia shipping services and connect its innovation entities, such as ZEBOX Group, with Singapore’s PIER71TM platform. Workforce development efforts involve leadership programs, internships, and training at the Maritime Energy Training Facility (METF) for alternative fuel vessels, announced in 2024.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), established in 1996, is a Singaporean government agency responsible for regulating and developing the Port of Singapore, promoting it as a global maritime hub.  

CMA CGM Group is a French shipping and logistics company, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Marseille, operating over 650 vessels and serving 420 ports worldwide as the third-largest container shipping firm.  

ZEBOX Group is an innovation incubator launched by CMA CGM in 2018, based in Marseille, supporting startups in logistics, transport, and sustainability, with global hubs including Singapore.

Topics:

CMA CGM

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

decarbonisation

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 18

12:24

Hanwha Aerospace secures AiP from DNV for maritime hydrogen technology

11:10

Valenciaport sees 10.34% increase in TEUs in Jan - Feb 2025

10:42

MOL Energia secures long-term charter for two additional VLECs with SCG Chemicals

10:09

AtoB@C Shipping receives sixth vessel Terramar in newbuilding program

09:45

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries tests 3D printing for ship maintenance at sea

2025 March 17

18:19

Equinor kicks off production Halten East to deliver gas to Europe 

17:34

Prysmian and Edison Energia sign a multi-year agreement for the supply of renewable energy

17:21

RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm prepares for first turbine installation

17:16

Gasum Group revenue down 8.7% to EUR 1,330.8 million in 2024

16:20

Geopolitical tensions at Panama Canal still very high despite sale of ports

16:17

ClassNK issues AiP for large ammonia-powered ammonia carrier developed by MOL, Namura Shipbuilding and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

15:48

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables sign framework agreement with National Grid for strategic HVDC interconnections

15:19

Kongsberg Maritime wins design and equipment contract for Olympic Group’s two subsea construction vessels

14:18

DNV awards AiP for LCO2 carrier design developed by Shell and Brevik Engineering

14:16

Crowley releases updates on Stena Immaculate incident

13:43

LR joins major global companies in pledging historic support to triple nuclear energy

12:19

Expansion of another quay at the Port of Gdańsk is set to begin

12:14

DNV white paper guides shipowners on safe and scalable adoption of ammonia and hydrogen fuels

11:21

Offshore energy production, digitalization and regulatory trends lead the discussion at the inaugural ABS South America regional committee meeting

10:53

Trafigura renews $5.6 billion ERCF

09:42

Port of Gdańsk net profit reached around PLN 264 million in 2024

2025 March 16

15:16

Chancay Port achieves zero damage and delay in the unpacking and delivery of the first batch of complete vehicles

13:04

‘Wild card’ carbon levy uncertainty leaves shipowners cautious and concerned says ABS Chairman and CEO

11:41

Global container volumes reached 15.4 million TEU in January 2025, a 5.8% year-on-year growth

09:37

Successful financing for the expansion of Congo Terminal at the PAPN

2025 March 15

15:07

5G pilot project: Container Terminal Altenwerder to become digital test field

13:12

London Gateway receives 10-year expansion approval

10:56

Greece to acquire four new submarines and build up to six large patrol boats or corvettes

09:51

A new generation of 24,000teu LNG powered container ship for CMA CGM completed sea trials

2025 March 14

18:04

DEME completes installation of first offshore substation for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project