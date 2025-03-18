MPA of Singapore and CMA CGM renew MoU

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the CMA CGM Group have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on sustainable shipping and digital innovation, building on an initial MoU from 2022, according to the company's release.

Under the MoU, CMA CGM will increase its fleet under the Singapore Registry of Ships, including four 23,000 TEU LNG vessels, and has invested nearly USD 20 billion to order LNG and methanol-powered ships, targeting a fleet of 153 vessels capable of using low-carbon fuels by 2029.

CMA CGM will register and bunker alternative-fuel vessels in Singapore and participate in bunkering trials, with its first dual-fuel methanol vessel, CMA CGM Iron, making its maiden call in Singapore in early March 2025.

The partnership includes pilot trials for an online carbon accounting registry and data exchange standards between ship and shore, alongside cybersecurity initiatives.

CMA CGM will expand intra-Asia shipping services and connect its innovation entities, such as ZEBOX Group, with Singapore’s PIER71TM platform. Workforce development efforts involve leadership programs, internships, and training at the Maritime Energy Training Facility (METF) for alternative fuel vessels, announced in 2024.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), established in 1996, is a Singaporean government agency responsible for regulating and developing the Port of Singapore, promoting it as a global maritime hub.

CMA CGM Group is a French shipping and logistics company, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Marseille, operating over 650 vessels and serving 420 ports worldwide as the third-largest container shipping firm.

ZEBOX Group is an innovation incubator launched by CMA CGM in 2018, based in Marseille, supporting startups in logistics, transport, and sustainability, with global hubs including Singapore.