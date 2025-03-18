  1. Home
2025 March 18   13:47

ports

Fujairah marine fuel sales drop to 554,117 cubic metres in February 2025

Marine fuel sales in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates’ third-largest bunkering hub globally, declined in February 2025 to their lowest level since data publication began in 2021, according to Reuters.

Volumes, excluding lubricants, totaled 554,117 cubic metres, equivalent to approximately 549,000 metric tons, as reported by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The decrease aligns with reduced refueling demand at major bunker ports this year, amid global shipping uncertainty, with Singapore, the top bunker port, also reporting sales at a 20-month low.

FOIZ data indicates a month-on-month decline across key bunker grades. Sales of 380-cst high-sulphur marine fuel fell 2% from January to about 143,000 cubic metres in February, while low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including low-sulphur fuel oils and marine gasoils, dropped 7.2% to about 412,000 cubic metres.

A Dubai-based trading source noted that some demand shifted to regional ports like Khor Fakkan and Jebel Ali due to more competitive pricing.

The market share of high-sulphur bunkers decreased to 26% in February from 29% in January, while low-sulphur bunkers increased to 74% from 71%.

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), established by the Fujairah government, FOIZ oversees oil storage and bunkering operations in the UAE’s Fujairah port, a key Middle Eastern hub for marine fuel and petroleum activities. 

