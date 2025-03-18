Port of Rotterdam invests €320.6 mln in infrastructure and climate initiatives in 2024

The Port of Rotterdam Authority’s 2024 annual report, titled “Navigating towards a Sustainable Future,” reports an 11 per cent increase in gross investments, reaching €320.6 million.

Key investments include expanding container terminals in Amaliahaven (€42.5 million), widening the Yangtze Canal (€22.5 million), constructing the Porthos CO2 transport and storage system (with €39.4 million in capital contributions), and developing the Portlantis port experience centre, set to open on 22 March 2025.

The report notes the commissioning of the Secure Chain system on 1 April 2024, enhancing digital resilience in port logistics, and the launch of a port consultation hour on 16 October 2024 in collaboration with the Municipality of Rotterdam.

Container throughput rose by 2.5% to 133.4 million tonnes, with 13.8 million TEUs, marking the first increase in three years, driven by consumer goods and food products.

Financial results show revenue growth of 4.8% to €882.0 million, operating expenses up by 25.6 million euros to €318.5 million, and net income increasing by 40.2 million euros to €273.7 million.

The port aims for climate neutrality by 2050, with Porthos expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 2.5 million tonnes annually starting in 2026.

Port of Rotterdam Authority is a Dutch public entity managing the Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port, responsible for infrastructure development and sustainability initiatives, headquartered in Rotterdam.

EBN (Energie Beheer Nederland) is a Dutch state-owned company founded in 1976, based in Utrecht, involved in energy transition projects.

Gasunie is a Dutch energy infrastructure company established in 2005, headquartered in Groningen.